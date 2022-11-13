‘Toyota Prius 2023’ Teases Sharp New Styling Ahead of Debut

(CTN NEWS) – For Toyota, the Prius has always been a significant product, and the next Toyota Prius 2023 appears no different.

On November 16, the Toyota Prius 2023 will make its formal premiere in Japan. Toyota has released a few hints on its social media platforms in advance.

While the posts don’t reveal everything, some stylistic decisions stick out, such as radically reworked headlamps strikingly similar to the upcoming Crown hybrid car.

It is clear from a silhouette photo of the Toyota Prius 2023 that it will continue to be a hatchback.

The Toyota Prius 2023 will retain its conventional gas-electric hybrid powertrain because one Instagram post uses the words “Hybrid Reborn,” but other specifics are still scarce.

The new Toyota Prius 2023, according to claims from Japanese media, will be supported by a new vehicle platform that incorporates parts from Toyota’s other EV and internal combustion platform.

A hydrogen-electric hybrid powertrain, which uses hydrogen instead of gasoline in an internal combustion engine, has been rumoured but has not yet been confirmed.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for all the information to surface. Less than a week remains until the launch, which may be seen on Toyota’s YouTube channel.

Livestream of the All-New “PRIUS” World Premiere on November 16

The event begins on Tuesday, November 15, at 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time (1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, if you’re in Japan).

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Lucid Air; Reversing Or Bricking? Lucid Air EV Must Be It

Mini, BMW Skips U.S. to Offer Direct-to-Customer Sales By 2024

Mercedes-AMG One Powered By F1 Sets New Nurburgring Lap Record