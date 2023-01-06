Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 324,000 SUVs For Fuel Pump Problems

(CTN News) – As part of Mercedes-Benz’s second major recall in as many years, the company is recalling roughly 324,000 GLE-Class and ML-Class SUVs over water damage which may lead to the engine stalling as a result of this damage.

As a result of the recall, the following vehicles and model years are affected:

I own a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE300D

In the 2016-18 model year, the GLE350 was introduced

The GLE400 is scheduled to run from 2016 to 2019

In 2016 , the GLE450 was introduced to the market

A GLE550E is available for the 2016-18 model year

In the 2017-19 model year, the AMG GLE43 was released.

There is an AMG GLE63 model available from 2016-20

It is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML250

There are two versions of the ML350 from 2012-15

The 2015 Mercedes ML400 is available now

The ML550 was produced between 2012 and 2014

In 2012-15, a Mercedes-Benz ML63 was manufactured by-Benz

In certain driving situations, water may accumulate in the wheel well of the spare tire, causing water to get into the fuel pump control unit, which controls how much fuel is delivered to the engine during start-up.

The engine may stall if the fuel supply is cut off, increasing the risk of a crash if the fuel supply is cut off.

A dealer will, in order to resolve the issue, inspect the vehicle for water intrusion, install a drain plug, and replace the fuel pump control unit, if necessary, for free, as a means of resolving the issue.

In the meantime, owners can contact the automaker at 800-367-6372 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit their website to find out more about the safety issue.

