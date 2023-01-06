Connect with us

Automotive

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 324,000 SUVs For Fuel Pump Problems
Advertisement

Automotive Business

BMW Introduces A Color-Changing Concept Car At CES

Automotive

Isuzu D-Max X-Rider 2023 Detailed, Orders Now Open

Automotive

Vehicle Maintenance: 7 Reasons Why it is Important

Automotive Business

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

Automotive

Hyundai Considers Setting Up a Saudi Assembly Plant

Automotive

First Drive: BMW's All-Electric 7 Series Is a Tech Spectacular

Automotive

Even Though Tesla Made Headlines In 2022, It Wasn't The Top Auto Stock

Automotive

Toyota Sets a New Global Sales Record But Fails In Pakistan

Automotive

2023 Corvette Z06 Engine Dies After 52 Miles

Automotive

NIO Company Adjusts Its Fourth Quarter Delivery Outlook

Automotive

Could Toyota Boss Be Right About Electric Cars?

Automotive Business

Tesla To Shut Down Production At Its Shanghai Plant

Automotive

Mazda CX 5 vs. Mazda CX 9: What's The Difference?

Automotive

Racing Helmets: Everything You Need To Know

Automotive

Cabify Receives a €40 Million Loan To Decarbonize Spanish Vehicles

Automotive

What is GM's Vortec Engine? Is it a Good Engine to Buy Used?

Automotive

4 Top Reasons to Protect Your Car With Ceramic Coating and Paint Protection Film

Automotive

Watch The Lamborghini Urus In Qatar's Police Cars; Know Its Specs

Automotive

Toyota; 3 GM SUVs make the list of longest-lasting cars

Automotive

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 324,000 SUVs For Fuel Pump Problems

Published

1 min ago

on

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 324,000 SUVs For Fuel Pump Problems

(CTN News) – As part of Mercedes-Benz’s second major recall in as many years, the company is recalling roughly 324,000 GLE-Class and ML-Class SUVs over water damage which may lead to the engine stalling as a result of this damage.

As a result of the recall, the following vehicles and model years are affected:

  • I own a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE300D

  • In the 2016-18 model year, the GLE350 was introduced

  • The GLE400 is scheduled to run from 2016 to 2019

  • In 2016, the GLE450 was introduced to the market

  • A GLE550E is available for the 2016-18 model year

  • In the 2017-19 model year, the AMG GLE43 was released.

  • There is an AMG GLE63 model available from 2016-20

  • It is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML250

  • There are two versions of the ML350 from 2012-15

  • The 2015 Mercedes ML400 is available now

  • The ML550 was produced between 2012 and 2014

  • In 2012-15, a Mercedes-Benz ML63 was manufactured by-Benz

In certain driving situations, water may accumulate in the wheel well of the spare tire, causing water to get into the fuel pump control unit, which controls how much fuel is delivered to the engine during start-up.

The engine may stall if the fuel supply is cut off, increasing the risk of a crash if the fuel supply is cut off.

A dealer will, in order to resolve the issue, inspect the vehicle for water intrusion, install a drain plug, and replace the fuel pump control unit, if necessary, for free, as a means of resolving the issue.

In the meantime, owners can contact the automaker at 800-367-6372 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit their website to find out more about the safety issue.

Mercedes will begin notifying owners on Feb. 21, but owners who have further questions can contact the automaker at 800-367-6372 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236.

Is Mercedes German or Russian?

Mercedes-Benz Group (MBG) produces hundreds of thousands such vehicles a year from eight German factories: Rastatt is one of three in the state of Baden-Württemberg, near the company’s physical and spiritual home in Stuttgart.

SEE ALSO:

Vehicle Maintenance: 7 Reasons Why it is Important

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

Isuzu D-Max X-Rider 2023 Detailed, Orders Now Open
Related Topics:
Continue Reading