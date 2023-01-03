Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – OSLO – According to registration data released on Monday, nearly four out of every five new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-powered, with Tesla (TSLA.O) leading the market for the second consecutive year.

Oil-producing Norway has until recently exempted battery-powered completely electric vehicles (BEV) from tariffs imposed on rivals using internal combustion engines in an effort to become the first country to eliminate the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025. (ICE).

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

Second-hand Fiat 500e cars, imported from California, U.S., are seen at the Buddy Electric car dealership in Oslo, Norway March 11, 2109. Picture taken March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), the percentage of new electric vehicles increased to 79.3% in 2022 from 65% in 2021 and just 2.9% a decade earlier.

Tesla surpassed Volkswagen (VOWG p.DE) with an 11.6% market share to claim the top spot for the second year in Norway’s auto market.

The Skoda Enyaq came in third place, followed by Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 in second, and the Tesla Model Y in fourth.

