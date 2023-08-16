Dengue Virus Spreads Across Florida, Alarming Health Officials

(CTN News) – Several counties in Florida are reporting rapid outbreaks of Dengue Virus fever as a result of the rapid spread of the virus. This has triggered intensified concerns among health officials.

It has been recent news that Broward County has come under the spotlight, joining Miami-Dade County under the vigilant watch for mosquito-borne diseases.

According to the latest arbovirus surveillance report from the Florida Department of Health covering the period from July 30 to August 5, there were two cases of locally transmitted Dengue Virus in Broward County between the dates of July 30 and August 5.

In addition to these new cases, ten local Dengue Virus infections have been reported in the state so far this year, with most of the cases occurring in Miami-Dade County, particularly in the month of July, which was the peak season for dengue infections.

A proactive effort has been made by the department in identifying the viral strains, conducting PCR-based serological testing on the 10 cases that have been reported.

As compared to last year, when Broward County recorded just two locally acquired dengue cases, the current escalation is extremely concerning compared to the last year.

The fact that nearly 200 dengue cases have been reported among individuals with a recent history of traveling to dengue-endemic regions is also worth mentioning.

As a result of this, we are able to conclude that travellers played a critical role in introducing the virus to Florida and perpetuating its transmission to mosquitoes in the local area.

There is no doubt that the scope of the outbreak extends beyond the state residents, as evidenced by the fact that there have been ten reported cases involving non-Floridians.

As a matter of fact, a single case of severe Dengue Virus that meets the criteria for severe dengue serves as a powerful reminder of the potentially dire consequences that may result from infection.

There are certain populations that are particularly prone to contracting Dengue Virus, such as individuals who have previously been infected with the virus, pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and individuals with underlying medical conditions; nevertheless, the virus’ impact is not confined to these groups.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are closely monitoring the situation, as the CDC has reported that there have been 225 dengue cases in multiple states across the country this year alone. As of 2010, dengue virus disease has held the status of a condition that needs to be reported to the health authorities on a national level.

To address the growing threat of Dengue in Florida, heightened vigilance, effective awareness campaigns, and a robust mosquito control program are some of the most crucial measures that can be taken to reduce its impact on public health.

SEE ALSO:

Pfizer’s Breakthrough: FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For Innovative Blood Cancer Therapy