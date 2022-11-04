With so many various types of trailers on the road nowadays, it may be difficult to choose which is best for your cargo.

The shipping sector and other companies that depend on carrying equipment or products from one location to another rely heavily on flatbed trailers.

Before picking a vehicle, it is essential to research since various kinds of flatbed trailers are better suited for specific occupations.

SunskyVehicle provides a wide range of flatbed trailers that could be most suited to your desires.

SunskyVehicle makes a number of the most typical trailers seen in the American trucking industry, which we will discuss in this post.

Types of Flatbed Trailers

There are different types of flatbed trailers with different ranges of features, sizes, and expenses. Check the below to get the knowledge so that you can choose according to your needs.

Stretch Single Drop Deck

Stretch single-drop deck trailers are intended to handle and transport truckloads that exceed the length constraints of a conventional or regular step deck.

They give additional support to prevent cargo from overhanging and are among the most reliable flatbed trailers in this category.

The lowered main deck provides enough space for larger cargo that exceeds the height restriction of a standard flatbed stretch trailer.

The stretch single-drop trailer is perfect for oversized freight shipments with a flatbed deck length of 35 to 63 feet.

Step Deck Trailers

A step deck trailer is a great option for transporting large items. The deck on a step-deck trailer is split into two levels, making loading and unloading your cargo easy.

The higher level is perfect for bulky items, while the lower level can be used for more minor things that need to be secured.

Step deck trailers are also great for transporting cars and other vehicles. A step deck trailer is a perfect option if you’re looking for a versatile trailer that can handle large and small items.

Removable gooseneck trailer

A Removable Gooseneck Trailer is built to transport cargo that is too lengthy for a regular RGN. Depending on the load, axles may have three to ten wheels.

Heavy-duty models may haul up to 36,000 pounds. Most Gooseneck flatbed trailers have an average load capacity of 16,000 pounds.

The gooseneck of a trailer with a hydraulic detachable gooseneck may be detached from its front frame yet still be hitched to the tractor. Utilizing hydraulic cylinders facilitates the detachment process.

Extendable Flatbed Trailers

Extendable Flatbed Trailers is one of the most incredible flatbed trailers. With an extendable flatbed trailer, you can increase the amount of cargo space you have by up to 50%.

It is perfect for transporting oversized items or multiple smaller items that wouldn’t usually fit on a standard flatbed trailer.

Plus, because the extendable flatbed trailer is so versatile, it can be used for various applications, from construction to transportation.

So if you need a trailer that can do it all, then the extendable flatbed trailer is a perfect choice.

Open Deck Trailers

This open deck flatbed trailer is one of the kinds of vehicles that doesn’t have a roof or sides. It’s just a big platform you can haul whatever you need from small distances to far ones.

Open-deck trailers are perfect for transporting heavy equipment, cars, and other large objects. They’re also great for moving materials like sand, gravel, and rocks even to the longest distances too.

And since they’re open-air, you don’t have to worry about your cargo getting wet or dirty.

Interlink/super link flatbed trailer

A Super link flatbed trailer is also known as an Interlink flatbed trailer or a conventional flatbed trailer.

They are conventional trailers, such as curtain, box, refrigerated, and container chassis, with a specific link at the rear that enables coupling with an additional trailer.

Consequently, the flatbed trailer can transport a link trailer coupled to an additional semitrailer.

It is feasible to load and unload the items to meet customers’ demands, thanks to SunskyVehicle for the accessibility of this helpful vehicle. Then you can stock an assortment of products.

Lowboys Flatbed Trailers

Lowboy Flatbed trailers are heavy-lifted trailers that are very low to the earth and are often utilized to transport notably enormous, tall, or heavy items.

Frequent use of an unpowered trailer is recognized as a low-bed trailer for transporting cargo. Lowboys are frequently used to transport heavy construction and industrial equipment.

These are capable of transporting these loads due to their low height and stronghold system.

Conclusion

The flatbed trailer you choose for your business must provide the necessary flexibility. Flatbed trailers are less expensive and easier to manage than bigger trailers for your business.

When deciding between numerous kinds of flatbed trailers, it is essential to understand their characteristics and applications.

With this information, you can choose which type of flatbed trailer best meets your transportation needs. Always contact a reliable transportation company like Sunskyvehicle before making a purchase.

