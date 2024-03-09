GM Restarts Chevy Blazer EV Sales With New Software

(CTN News) – General Motors (GM) has relaunched sales of its Chevrolet Blazer EV at a lower price after the vehicle was halted for more than two months due to a software problem.

As a result of early customer complaints about the SUV’s infotainment system and charging at DC fast charging stations, the company temporarily halted sales of the Blazer EV in December.

“GM made significant software updates that will enhance features and functionality to meet the high expectations of our customers,” the company stated in a statement. As promised, we will carry our learnings over to other products in GM’s lineup. Our confidence is that these improvements will address concerns raised by some of the early owners.”

Also included in the update was customizable multi-color ambient lighting and revised graphics with a battery percentage display.

Owners of existing Blazer EVs will be required to visit a GM dealership for a software update in order to address any potential issues that may arise in the future. As to what exactly went wrong, GM did not provide any details, only stating that there was no single root cause. According to the company, it has improved the quality testing and software development processes so that similar problems will not arise in the future.

In order to kick off its return, Chevrolet announced price reductions and that the Blazer is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, both of which could encourage sales of the vehicle.

In the Blazer EV LT AWD trim level, the price has been reduced from $56,715 to $50,195. From $60,215 to $54,595, the RS AWD is now available for $54,595. In addition, the price of the RS RWD has been reduced to $56,170 from $61,790.

This is a key moment for GM, as the Blazer is intended to be the first true mass-market EV built on the company’s new Ultium platform. It is expected that Ultium will underpin a complete lineup of electric vehicles in the next few years, which means that GM will need to work out all the kinks as soon as possible.

A temporary absence of the Blazer left GM with one fewer EV to sell at a time when it abandoned the Bolt – a decision the company ultimately reversed following public pressure.

From 2022 to 2023, the company sold nearly 75,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., mostly Bolts (and their more SUV-like sibling, the Bolt EUV).

