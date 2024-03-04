Max Verstappen’s Father Called For Christian Horner’s Dismissal.

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, warned Red Bull that if Christian Horner does not resign as soon as possible, the team will “fall apart.”

Red Bull’s primary owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and Horner posed for some awkward photos with their wives, former Spice Girl Geri, and former Spice Girl Geri. Horner then revealed the Dutchman’s surprising statement.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Max Verstappen Snr stated “there is tension here while he remains in position.” According to him, “the team is at risk of becoming fragmented.” The situation cannot continue. The situation might become explosive as a result of this.

In his opinion, he is playing the victim when he is the one responsible for causing the problems in the first place.

Certainly, Jos Verstappen has a history. In their renowned Alternate F1 Championship, Glen Crompton and Rob Margeit coined the term “Verstappen-slappen” to describe the Dutch veteran’s well-documented temper and tendency to lash out.

FIA and Formula One officials, as well as the head of the FIA, received unverified documents following his outburst. In these documents, Horner is alleged to have exchanged messages with the employee who has made allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The leak occurred just 24 hours after Red Bull concluded its investigation, concluding that the grievance had been dismissed.

The “leak” and its targeted dissemination to specific individuals within the Formula 1 community added a new twist to the story, hinting at an ulterior motive.

As evident from Horner’s photo with Red Bull’s majority owner, there is clearly a rift between the Thai and Austrian factions of the company which necessitates his posing with the majority owner.

Asked whether Max Verstappen was the source of the “leak”,

Max Verstappen responded, “That would not make any sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well?”

“Clearly it has not been pleasant,” said Horner following the race, which saw Max Verstappen get his season off to the perfect start. In spite of the unwanted attention, the cars have now become the center of attention.

This result today demonstrates where the whole team’s focus is, and we will move forward.”.

He made it clear that he would not be able to comment on the motives of the leaker, regardless of what those motives may be.

Thus, I am supported by an incredible Max Verstappen family, a wonderful wife, an amazing team and everyone within that team, and I am focused on competing and winning.

