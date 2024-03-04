Connect with us

Automotive

Max Verstappen's Father Called For Christian Horner's Dismissal.
Advertisement

Automotive

Tesla Must Be Sued For Racial Discrimination By 6,000 American Workers

Automotive

BYD Delivers First Batch Of NEVs To Hungary

Automotive

Tesla's Last-Minute $16,000 Bakery Order Will Be Fulfilled By Elon Musk

Automotive

A Comprehensive Guide to Z-Flash Module Installations

Automotive

Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q4 Losses And Revenue Delays

Automotive

Rivian Shares Tumble After Fourth-Quarter Results, 10% Job Cuts

Automotive

Despite 'Exceptional' Uncertainty, Mercedes Shares Jump Up 5% On Share Buybacks

Automotive

Daytona 500 Postponed Due To Rain; NASCAR Xfinity Series Race On Monday

Automotive

Ford CEO Tells Wall Street To Forget Tesla And Focus On Business

Automotive

CEO Barra Says GM Is Looking At Ways To Unlock Value At Cruise

Automotive

Ford Workers In The UK May Strike By 3,000 In The Near Future

Automotive

GM Confirms Equinox EV Starts At $34,995. 319 Miles Range.

Automotive

The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Vehicle Running Smoothly with Professional Care

Automotive

Ford's Raising Dividends And Slowing Electric Car Production

Automotive

Black Basta Claims Hyundai Europe As Its Latest Ransom Victim

Automotive

Tesla Asks Which Jobs Are Essential, Fueling Layoff Fears

Automotive

Ford Motor Company Will Report Earnings After the Bell. What Wall Street Expects

Automotive

The Indian Unit Of Hyundai Plans An IPO Worth $3 Billion

Automotive

Updated EV/HYBRID Gameplan, Ford Q4 Earnings Preview, Key Items To Watch

Automotive

Max Verstappen’s Father Called For Christian Horner’s Dismissal.

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Max Verstappen's Father Called For Christian Horner's Dismissal.

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, warned Red Bull that if Christian Horner does not resign as soon as possible, the team will “fall apart.”

Red Bull’s primary owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and Horner posed for some awkward photos with their wives, former Spice Girl Geri, and former Spice Girl Geri. Horner then revealed the Dutchman’s surprising statement.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Max Verstappen Snr stated “there is tension here while he remains in position.” According to him, “the team is at risk of becoming fragmented.” The situation cannot continue. The situation might become explosive as a result of this.

In his opinion, he is playing the victim when he is the one responsible for causing the problems in the first place.

Certainly, Jos Verstappen has a history. In their renowned Alternate F1 Championship, Glen Crompton and Rob Margeit coined the term “Verstappen-slappen” to describe the Dutch veteran’s well-documented temper and tendency to lash out.

FIA and Formula One officials, as well as the head of the FIA, received unverified documents following his outburst. In these documents, Horner is alleged to have exchanged messages with the employee who has made allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The leak occurred just 24 hours after Red Bull concluded its investigation, concluding that the grievance had been dismissed.

The “leak” and its targeted dissemination to specific individuals within the Formula 1 community added a new twist to the story, hinting at an ulterior motive.

As evident from Horner’s photo with Red Bull’s majority owner, there is clearly a rift between the Thai and Austrian factions of the company which necessitates his posing with the majority owner.

Asked whether Max Verstappen was the source of the “leak”,

Max Verstappen responded, “That would not make any sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well?”

“Clearly it has not been pleasant,” said Horner following the race, which saw Max Verstappen get his season off to the perfect start. In spite of the unwanted attention, the cars have now become the center of attention.

This result today demonstrates where the whole team’s focus is, and we will move forward.”.

He made it clear that he would not be able to comment on the motives of the leaker, regardless of what those motives may be.

Thus, I am supported by an incredible Max Verstappen family, a wonderful wife, an amazing team and everyone within that team, and I am focused on competing and winning.

SEE ALSO:

Tesla Must Be Sued For Racial Discrimination By 6,000 American Workers

BYD Delivers First Batch Of NEVs To Hungary

Tesla’s Last-Minute $16,000 Bakery Order Will Be Fulfilled By Elon Musk
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies