NVIDIA Upgrades The In-Car Experience With AI, Streaming, And Advanced Safety

Published

25 mins ago

NVIDIA Upgrades The In-Car Experience With AI, Streaming, And Advanced Safety

(CTN News) – As part of its latest partnership, NVIDIA announced Monday that it will be partnering with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek to improve the in-car driving experience and make your commute safer and more enjoyable.

It started out as a partnership between two of the largest chip-makers in the world, but now it has developed into a partnership that combines NVIDIA’s AI technology and its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology with MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Platform to deliver a smarter in-vehicle experience all around.

Dimensity Auto, a new portfolio from MediaTek launched in April, is designed to provide SoC-integrated, intelligent, connected cars in the near future.

In addition to these NVIDIA platforms, there are the following:

  • The Dimensity Auto Cockpit has been designed to be the world’s fastest smart cockpit, using MediaTek’s smartphone and car entertainment experience to ensure maximum performance and power efficiency, even in heavy loads.

  • It is part of Dimension Auto Connect’s wireless technology portfolio that includes 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS navigation, and NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications so that you are always connected.

  • In Dimensity Auto Drive, partners can use MediaTek’s AI Processing Units (ADU) as a backbone to offer intelligent assist and ADAS features at the best price/quality.

In a press conference at COMPUTEX on Monday, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai and NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang announced they would collaborate to deliver “the most compelling solutions for state-of-the-art connected cars.”

Next-generation in-car experience powered by Nvidia and MediaTek

In connection with the new partnership, MediaTek will integrate a new NVIDIA GPU chiplet with NVIDIA AI and graphics IP into its automotive SoCs.

In her remarks at the conference, Ms. Tsai stated:

A combination of MediaTek’s system-on-chip (SoC) and NVIDIA’s GPU and artificial intelligence (AI) technology will enable “new user experiences, enhanced safety, and new connected services across all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level.”

In addition, MediaTek’s new automotive SoCs will be powered by NVIDIA DRIVE OS and DRIVE IX, which are specifically designed for autonomous vehicle use.

AI cabin and cockpit features will be available on the new platform, in addition to cutting-edge graphics, safety, and security features.

It is already being used by a number of prominent automotive manufacturers, including Volvo, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, NIO, XPeng, and, most recently, China’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD.

As automakers strive to enhance the in-car experience through software, NVIDIA achieved $296 million in automotive revenue in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 114% year-over-year.

