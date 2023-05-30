Connect with us

Entertainment

The Official Diablo 4 Cosmetic Collaboration With KFC Has Begun
Advertisement

Entertainment

The Barry Finale End: Who Dies In The End?

Entertainment

"Succession" Finale: Backstabbing Frenzy Chooses A New CEO

Entertainment

Where to Watch and Stream The Little Mermaid Online

Entertainment

The Little Mermaid 2023 Cast: Where To Watch And Stream Online?

Entertainment

Roger Waters' Nazi-Style Concert Uniform Is Investigated By Berlin Police

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [May 26th-28th]

News Entertainment

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'N' Roll' Dies at 83

Entertainment

Tips To Help You Throw a Killer Party

Entertainment

Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing in the US: New Policy and Implications

Entertainment

This Year's Total War: The Pharaoh Will Arrive In October

News Entertainment News Asia

China Cancels Comedian Uncle Roger Over Taiwan Joke

Entertainment

The Top Music Collaboration Platforms for Emerging Artists

Entertainment

10 Best Korean Dramas On Netflix: A Must-Watch List

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [May 19th-21st]

Entertainment

Beyonce Tour: 6 Hacks To Ensure You Get Your Hands On A Ticket

Entertainment

'Mortal Kombat 1' Confirms Jean-Claude Van Damme And Early Access

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [May 12th-14th]

Entertainment Movies

7 Free Movie Streaming Sites No Sign Up: Enjoy The Best Movies Online Without Hassles

Entertainment

'Beetlejuice 2' Star Jenna Ortega Will Play Winona Ryder's Daughter 

Entertainment

The Official Diablo 4 Cosmetic Collaboration With KFC Has Begun

Published

52 mins ago

on

The Official Diablo 4 Cosmetic Collaboration With KFC Has Begun

(CTN News) – Activision Blizzard reportedly plans to partner with KFC to release some Diablo 4 cosmetics ahead of the game’s June 6 launch.

The rumor started circulating a few weeks ago. Now that we know those rumors are true, we can start grabbing the cosmetics today if we purchase specific sandwiches on KFC’s official website and purchase them from the store.

When Diablo 4 finally becomes available for download on May 30, players will be able to find a code for this item in their KFC account which they will be able to connect to their Battle.net account to receive the item in-game once the game becomes available for download.

This collaboration was first spotted by the folks over at Wowhead, who shared that a total of five cosmetics will be available during the promotion and players will be able to take advantage of it by purchasing them while they are still available.

It is worth mentioning that these are all cosmetic variants of different weapons that correspond to the five character classes that are available in Diablo 4.

You can get all five cosmetics for about $25 if you look at the KFC website. It appears that the cheapest menu item is around $5, so it is possible to get all five cosmetics for that price.

It should be noted that regional prices may vary, but this is a rough idea of how much you will need to spend if you want all the services offered.

What’s interesting about this is that there doesn’t appear to be a way to participate in the promotion if you order in person, which is a bit puzzling.

For most Diablo 4 players, that’s not going to be a huge issue, but it does remove the possibility of someone stumbling upon the promotion at their local KFC by accident.

It should go without saying that this is a relatively minor promotion unless you really want to replace your weapon with a new item called the “Foul Reaper”. It is strange that they did not go with the name “Fowl Reaper” for this.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Diablo 4 was coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 6. Clearly, this will be one of Blizzard’s biggest releases of the year, and it is being treated as such by the company.

In the past few years, we’ve seen several great trailers from the developers of the game, but the recent live-action trailer that it released a few days ago really stands out.

Moreover, Blizzard is also hosting a Hardcore Race to 100 in which the winners will be permanently etched into history in the form of a statue named Lillith.

SEE ALSO:

The Barry Finale End: Who Dies In The End?

“Succession” Finale: Backstabbing Frenzy Chooses A New CEO

Where to Watch and Stream The Little Mermaid Online
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs