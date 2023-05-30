The Official Diablo 4 Cosmetic Collaboration With KFC Has Begun

(CTN News) – Activision Blizzard reportedly plans to partner with KFC to release some Diablo 4 cosmetics ahead of the game’s June 6 launch.

The rumor started circulating a few weeks ago. Now that we know those rumors are true, we can start grabbing the cosmetics today if we purchase specific sandwiches on KFC’s official website and purchase them from the store.

When Diablo 4 finally becomes available for download on May 30, players will be able to find a code for this item in their KFC account which they will be able to connect to their Battle.net account to receive the item in-game once the game becomes available for download.

This collaboration was first spotted by the folks over at Wowhead, who shared that a total of five cosmetics will be available during the promotion and players will be able to take advantage of it by purchasing them while they are still available.

It is worth mentioning that these are all cosmetic variants of different weapons that correspond to the five character classes that are available in Diablo 4.

You can get all five cosmetics for about $25 if you look at the KFC website. It appears that the cheapest menu item is around $5, so it is possible to get all five cosmetics for that price.

It should be noted that regional prices may vary, but this is a rough idea of how much you will need to spend if you want all the services offered.

What’s interesting about this is that there doesn’t appear to be a way to participate in the promotion if you order in person, which is a bit puzzling.

For most Diablo 4 players, that’s not going to be a huge issue, but it does remove the possibility of someone stumbling upon the promotion at their local KFC by accident.

It should go without saying that this is a relatively minor promotion unless you really want to replace your weapon with a new item called the “Foul Reaper”. It is strange that they did not go with the name “Fowl Reaper” for this.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Diablo 4 was coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 6. Clearly, this will be one of Blizzard’s biggest releases of the year, and it is being treated as such by the company.

In the past few years, we’ve seen several great trailers from the developers of the game, but the recent live-action trailer that it released a few days ago really stands out.

Moreover, Blizzard is also hosting a Hardcore Race to 100 in which the winners will be permanently etched into history in the form of a statue named Lillith.

