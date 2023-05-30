Tesla Model Y Becomes Best-Selling Car Globally, Outpacing Toyota’s RAV4 and Corolla Models

(CTN News) – The Tesla Model Y has broken new ground by becoming the world’s best-selling automobile. According to Jato Dynamics, the Model Y sold more units in the first quarter of 2023 than the RAV4 or the Corolla did for Toyota worldwide.

Tesla Model Y Sells 267,200 Units in Q1 2023, Topping Global Sales Rankings

According to the report, Tesla sold 2,67,200 Model Ys in the first quarter of 2023. Corolla sales are at 2,56,400 units, while RAV4 sales are at 2,14,700 units.

After the Tesla Model Y release in 2016, Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, predicted that sales would be “in the 500k to 1 million units per year level.” He forecast that by 2021, the design would be the best in the world.

We predict that Tesla Model Y will be the most popular automobile ever. Next year, most likely. The next year, he told investors, “I’m not 100 percent certain, but I think it’s extremely likely.

Tesla Increases Prices of Model S, X, and Y in the US by a Small Percentage

When compared to the base prices of the 2023 Corolla (USD 21,550) and RAV4 (USD 27,575), the Model Y is significantly more expensive at USD 47,490 (about 39,00,00).

According to Counterpoint Research, electric vehicle sales have surged in the United States, accounting for seven percent of the country’s total passenger vehicle sales.

In the United States, Tesla raised pricing this month for its Model S, Model X, and Model Y electric cars by a little amount. All Model S and X trims saw a $1,000 increase, all Model X and X Performance trims saw a $250 increase, and all Model Y trims saw a $250 increase.