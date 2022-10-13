Connect with us

Automotive Business

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40
Advertisement

Automotive

Create Your Ideal 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator

Automotive

How to Handle Unexpected Car Repairs?

Automotive

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations

Automotive

The Best Subaru Forester Mods to Make

Automotive

Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

Automotive

Why You Should Equip Rock Sliders Before Your Next 4x4 Offroad Adventure

Automotive

BMW Z4 Expected to Increase By $2,900 in 2023

Automotive

What Is a Car Service Manual?

Automotive

Will Mini LED Displays Be the Future Trend of the Automotive LED Light?

Automotive

Choosing an EV Charger Here's 5 Factors to Consider

Automotive

Everything You Need to Know About Salvage title Cars

Automotive Business

A Beginners Guide to Grow Your Business as a Car Insurance Agent

Automotive

Why You Need To Rent A Lamborghini In Dubai

Automotive

BMW's Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States

Automotive

5 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Vintage Vehicle

Automotive

Japanese Car Culture: Top 10 Brands in the World

Automotive

The Classic Cars Of the Day

Automotive

Why Are Mitsubishi Turbochargers So Good?

Automotive

Gas-Powered Pulling Winch

Automotive

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Avatar of Reuters

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Nissan Motor Co Ltd will sell its business in Russia to a state-owned firm for 1 euro ($1.40), the company announced on Tuesday, incurring a loss of approximately $687 million in the latest costly exit from Russia by a multinational corporation.

It is stated that the Japanese carmaker will transfer its shareholding in Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC to the state-owned Nami.

According to Russia’s industry and trade ministry, the agreement grants Nissan the option to repurchase the business after six years. Nissan is the most recent large firm to quit Russia since the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops to Ukraine in February.

It also mirrors the action of Nissan’s largest shareholder, the French automaker Renault, which sold its majority ownership in the Russian automaker Avtovaz to a Russian investor in May.

nissan russia

According to the ministry, the sale to Nami will comprise production and development facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing office in Moscow.

Nissan projected an unusual loss of approximately $687 million but maintained its profit outlook for the fiscal year ending in March.

Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan, anticipated that 331 million euros would reduce its net income for the second half of 2022 as a result of Nissan’s decision.

In March, Nissan halted production at its St. Petersburg factory due to supply chain issues. Since then, the corporation and its local branch have been monitoring the situation, according to the statement.

Nissan stated that there was “no visibility” of a change in the external situation, which led to its decision to withdraw.

The Nikkei daily reported that junior alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp is also considering leaving Russia. A representative for Mitsubishi stated that no decisions had been made.

nissan

The two stated on Monday that they were discussing the future of its alliance, exploring an investment in Renault’s new electric vehicle venture.

Two individuals familiar with the talks told Reuters that Renault might sell a portion of its controlling interest in Nissan as part of these discussions, which could result in the largest reorganization of the alliance since the 2018 arrest of long-time boss Carlos Ghosn.

According to Russian reports, Renault sold its stake in Avtovaz for one rouble ($0.02).

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated that the Nissan contract was “very important for the industry.”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop