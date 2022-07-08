Tesla Sells A Record-High Number Of China-Made Vehicles In June

(CTN News) – As the U.S. carmaker ramped up production which had been hit by Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown in June, Tesla achieved its highest monthly sales of Chinese-made vehicles since opening its Shanghai plant in 2019.

The China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export. It sold 32,165 vehicles and exported 22,340 in May.

Cui Dongshu, CPCA secretary-general, said Tesla also achieved the highest monthly output at its Shanghai plant in June.

Tesla’s new factories in Berlin and Texas struggled to increase production after covid restrictions in Shanghai in the April-June quarter.

Musk had urged staff to work harder after China’s zero-Covid lockdown caused deeper disruptions to output than he had anticipated at the end of the “very tough” quarter.

Model 3s and Model Ys are produced at the Shanghai plant, which reopened on April 19.

China’s passenger car sales rose 22% in June from a year earlier due to government measures, CPCA said. According to Cui, car sales in July will rise around 20% from a year ago, with demand expected to further strengthen in the fourth quarter.

CPCA said electric car sales increased 130.8% in June to 27%.

Tesla’s Model Y ranked as the best-selling model among all passenger vehicles in June with 52,557 sold. A starting price of 316,900 yuan ($47,311) surpasses the 28,800-yuan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV.

In June, BYD delivered 133,762 electric and plug-in hybrid cars, leading EV players.

Li Auto delivered 13,024, while Xpeng delivered 15,295.

Several local governments, including Beijing and Shanghai, have offered subsidies or added car ownership quotas to boost sales in China.

On Thursday, China announced a number of new measures to spur car sales, including extending a tax break for electric vehicles and building more charging stations.

