Wild Lamborghini Murcielago Body Kit Teased By Liberty Walk

(CTN News) – While Lamborghini is working on the successor to the Murcielago, Liberty Walk remains interested in the supercar from decades ago.

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk is set to shake up the supercar tuning scene once again with a new kit for the Lamborghini Murcielago. In 2001, the Murcielago was replaced by the Aventador, and the Aventador is about to be replaced by something codenamed LB744.

Although the Murcielago is getting older, it still looks as menacing as it did when it was first launched, and Liberty Walk will be taking that aggressive look a step further by showcasing a kit that appears to be inspired by the design of the Aventador’s successor along with a little bit of a GT1 racer’s identity.

It is worth paying attention to this kit if you are not concerned about the future value of your Murci and wish to make it stand out in a crowd. In addition, since the Murcielago is neither new nor truly old, butchering its bodywork should be easier.

A far greater number of changes have been made to the Murcielago than have been made to the Ferrari F40 by the tuner. “Bad Boy” is incorporated into the headlights at the front, referencing the brand’s logo. The hood makes the headlights appear more angular, and the huge nostrils appear to be inspired by the Essenza SCV12.

Intakes and blades are featured on the wider arches, while spotlights flank the large intake below the top splitter, similar to the GT1. There are also tiny rearview mirrors on stalks, and a splitter and some canards complete the look on the front end. A car with an extreme front end should be watched from the side.

Those wide arches are adorned with louvered vents and cutaways at the front, drawing attention to the massive side skirt appendages that feed air into the rear intakes.

The rear arches are attached to a large rear wing, which has a central fin similar to that of an LMP1 car. A similar design was used by Lamborghini Veneno, and we believe this kit is heavily influenced by it.

As dramatic as the front is, the rear has a chunky diffuser, two large exhaust pipes, and taillights that appear to be based on those of the late-model Countach. An engine cover with a roof-mounted scoop is ventilated.

A limited number of the GT EVO kit will be produced. In total, this transformation retails for $48,008 before shipping, fitment, and painting. You may still need to add air suspension and wheels, so keep some change on hand.

