Connect with us

Automotive

GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup Provides 754 Horsepower And a Range Of 400 Miles
Advertisement

Automotive

6 Car Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of Your Vehicle

Automotive Legal

Importance of Steering Control Systems

Automotive

5 Myths About Driving in Canada

Automotive Business

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Automotive

Create Your Ideal 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator

Automotive

How to Handle Unexpected Car Repairs?

Automotive

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations

Automotive

The Best Subaru Forester Mods to Make

Automotive

Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

Automotive

Why You Should Equip Rock Sliders Before Your Next 4x4 Offroad Adventure

Automotive

BMW Z4 Expected to Increase By $2,900 in 2023

Automotive

What Is a Car Service Manual?

Automotive

Will Mini LED Displays Be the Future Trend of the Automotive LED Light?

Automotive

Choosing an EV Charger Here's 5 Factors to Consider

Automotive

Everything You Need to Know About Salvage title Cars

Automotive Business

A Beginners Guide to Grow Your Business as a Car Insurance Agent

Automotive

Why You Need To Rent A Lamborghini In Dubai

Automotive

BMW's Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States

Automotive

5 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Vintage Vehicle

Automotive

GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup Provides 754 Horsepower And a Range Of 400 Miles

Published

1 hour ago

on

GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup Provides 754 Horsepower And a Range Of 400 Miles

(CTN News) – GMC Sierra EV joins Chevrolet Silverado EV in the General Motors (GM) family as its electrified twin.

Despite having the same chassis, drivetrain, and Ultium batteries as the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV appears more like a traditional pickup.

In contrast, the Silverado EV resembles a lifestyle, adventure pickup. Traditional styling may appeal to a broader group of buyers, including those seeking work trucks.

This high-end model is the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is expected to have a range of 400 miles, a dual-motor setup with 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and an 800-volt architecture for fast charging at 350 kW.

GMC, which sells a variety of SUVs, CUVs, and pickup trucks that are usually paired with Chevrolet models, is actually the first General Motors brand to offer an electric pickup and SUV with the Hummer EV.

There are no Chevy “Hummer” twins, so GMC will soon offer three electric vehicles.

Duncan Alder, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, said the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is just the beginning.

In addition to offering customers the latest technology, capability, and luxury, GMC will offer much more in the future.

With the introduction of the HUMMER EV supertruck and the first Sierra EV, GMC continues to write the next chapter in its future as a premium brand of trucks and SUVs.”

In addition, the Sierra EV pickups will be equipped with Onboard Power Station Pro capabilities, which will convert the Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, providing up to 10.2 kW of off-board power.

A Sierra EV will be able to provide V to G (vehicle to grid) and V to H (vehicle to home) capabilities through GM’s new GM Energy solutions, whereby the truck can power a home when necessary or feed power to the grid from its battery.

SEE ALSO:

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Importance of Steering Control Systems

6 Car Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of Your Vehicle
Related Topics:
Continue Reading