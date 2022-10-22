GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup Provides 754 Horsepower And a Range Of 400 Miles

(CTN News) – GMC Sierra EV joins Chevrolet Silverado EV in the General Motors (GM) family as its electrified twin.

Despite having the same chassis, drivetrain, and Ultium batteries as the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV appears more like a traditional pickup.

In contrast, the Silverado EV resembles a lifestyle, adventure pickup. Traditional styling may appeal to a broader group of buyers, including those seeking work trucks.

This high-end model is the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is expected to have a range of 400 miles, a dual-motor setup with 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and an 800-volt architecture for fast charging at 350 kW.

GMC, which sells a variety of SUVs, CUVs, and pickup trucks that are usually paired with Chevrolet models, is actually the first General Motors brand to offer an electric pickup and SUV with the Hummer EV.

There are no Chevy “Hummer” twins, so GMC will soon offer three electric vehicles.

Duncan Alder, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, said the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is just the beginning.

In addition to offering customers the latest technology, capability, and luxury, GMC will offer much more in the future.

With the introduction of the HUMMER EV supertruck and the first Sierra EV, GMC continues to write the next chapter in its future as a premium brand of trucks and SUVs.”

In addition, the Sierra EV pickups will be equipped with Onboard Power Station Pro capabilities, which will convert the Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, providing up to 10.2 kW of off-board power.

A Sierra EV will be able to provide V to G (vehicle to grid) and V to H (vehicle to home) capabilities through GM’s new GM Energy solutions, whereby the truck can power a home when necessary or feed power to the grid from its battery.

