GM Will Face a Class Action Lawsuit Over Gearbox Issues
Published

4 seconds ago

on

GM Will Face a Class Action Lawsuit Over Gearbox Issues

(CTN News) – A federal judge ruled Monday that GM knowingly sold defective transmissions in about 800,000 cars, leading to a class-action lawsuit.

The Eastern District of Michigan’s U.S. District Judge David Lawson approved class actions on behalf of 39 plaintiffs from 26 states. Between 2015 and 2019, eight GM products were allegedly equipped with defective automatic transmissions, including the Corvette, the Camaro, and others.

The court ruled Monday that the best way to deal with the volume of plaintiffs allegedly experiencing problems would be to file several group lawsuits against GM. All 26 states reported similar problems with 8L45 or 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmissions, as determined by the court.

In addition to the brand’s full-size SUVs, pickup trucks, and performance-oriented models, the 8L45 and 8L90 transmissions could be found in a variety of GM vehicles.

Listed as being affected in the lawsuit are the following GM vehicles:

  • This entry was posted in Chevrolet Silverado and tagged 2015-2019

  • Chevrolet Colorado Models 2017-2019

  • Corvette from 2015-2019 by Chevrolet

  • Camaro 2016-2019 from Chevrolet

  • Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV from 2015 to 2019

  • Cadillac ATS, ATS-V, CTS, CT6 and CTS-V models from 2016 to 2019

  • It is available in the 2015-2019 GMC Sierra, Yukon, Yukon XL, and Yukon Denali XL models.

  • GMC Canyon 2017-2019

As detailed in the lawsuit, drivers reported experiencing harsh shift patterns, including lunging, lurching, or general hesitation during acceleration and deceleration. The sensation was even compared by some to that of being rear-ended by another vehicle.

Furthermore, a second transmission issue was noticed at highway speeds, in which vehicles reportedly shook and shuddered. According to the plaintiffs, the root of the problem is improper formulation of ATF and design issues associated with valve bodies.

In the lawsuit, General Motors admits that it sold over 800,000 8-speed transmission vehicles that were defective for years, yet it decided not to inform its customers before purchasing them. It was directed that dealers inform their customers that harsh shifts are considered normal or characteristic.

It is the plaintiffs’ intent to seek restitution or reimbursement for the price paid for the allegedly defective vehicles or for any repairs required as a result of the defect. GM has issued 13 technical service bulletins related to this issue since 2015, according to Cohen Milstein, the law firm handling the matter.

A second case has also been initiated involving gearboxes 8L45 and 8L90, specifically involving vehicles manufactured after the date recognized in this case.

It is not possible for GM to comment on this story.

