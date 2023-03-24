Recall Of Hyundai Veloster Due To Fire Risk In Parking Sensor

(CTN News) – There have been 26,169 Hyundai Veloster Hatchbacks recalled due to a fire risk

Hyundai has issued a recall for the 2012-2013 Veloster hatchbacks due to a malfunctioning parking sensor circuit board that can cause a short and result in a fire, as well as causing some other inconveniences.

Approximately 26,169 cars in the U.S. have been recalled, and there have been reports of five vehicle fires that may be the result of the defect.

According to the NHTSA documentation, there is a problem with the circuit board for the reverse parking sensors which is the cause of the problem.

There are some cars that use an older type of insulation on the boards that may not provide enough protection from water and other liquids in case the water leaks into the board. Those liquids can also short-circuit the board if they get on it, which could result in a fire if they end up on the board.

Depending on the severity of the issue, the rear parking sensor system might also be disabled or the shifter may end up locked into park as a result.

There was an issue with Hyundai’s Canadian division when the Canadian government received complaints, and Hyundai’s Canadian division began investigating the matter. It has been stated by Hyundai that it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to the defect.

Affected vehicle owners will have the opportunity to take their cars to the dealer where the sensor can be inspected and if necessary replaced if it needs to be replaced.

There is no cost associated with the fix. If you have any questions or comments, Hyundai will be contacting you directly by mail. However, if you have any questions or comments, please call Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460.

I want to remind you that if you own a Veloster hatchback model from 2012-2013, it is extremely important to check if your vehicle is included in this recall.

If you haven’t experienced any issues yet, it’s a good idea to take precautions even if you haven’t experienced any problems yet.

It is recommended that you contact your local Hyundai dealer or call Hyundai directly to make an appointment to schedule an inspection and potentially a replacement of the parking sensor circuit board.

