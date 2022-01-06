Businesses Fear New Government Restriction Over Omicron

Thai health officials are considering Omicron prevention measures such as limiting large gatherings and banning the sale of alcohol in restaurants. According to a health official on Wednesday, the measures would be to prevent a massive outbreak of Omicron Cease.

Thailand recorded 3,899 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,600 cases per day at the end of last year. This is triple the number of Omicron cases during the holiday season, government data showed.

According to Sumanee Watcharasin, a spokeswoman for the country’s Coronavirus taskforce, the number of infections could reach the “tens of thousands in the next two weeks” if measures such as masks and regular testing are not taken.

She said that the government will determine updated curbs on Friday and that the suspended “Test & Go” program that let vaccinated arrivals skip quarantine would also be reviewed.

Since the pandemic began, Thailand has accumulated 2.2 million infections and nearly 22,000 deaths or 0.1% of deaths associated with Covid-19.

Putting the death risk factor into perspective last year over 22,000 people died from road accident-related deaths. Approximately 60 people a day or 0.27% died from road-related accidents.

Thailand residents are once again concerned about further disruptions to their routine of daily life from government lockdowns and restrictions.

“I’m worried about being shut down again, but I’m being very cautious,” Kundarat Yutakom, 60, a shopkeeper in Bangkok. She reopened her shop on Wednesday after a seven-month absence due to covid-19 restrictions.

A wave of Covid infections has dimmed the prospects for an economic recovery among Thailand’s small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of the country’s economy.

The Bank of Thailand has repeatedly urged the government for more liquidity for small to medium businesses, which are critical to Thailand’s economic recovery.

However, to date, however, efforts to channel billions of dollars of credit at low-interest rates, institute loan-payment holidays, and provide credit guarantees have been ineffective.

There are approximately 72 million people living in Thailand, and of them, 64.1% have been vaccinated twice. However, only 9.7% have received booster shots for the Omicron variant.