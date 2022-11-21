Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired By Swiss National Bank (NYSE:CVNA)

(CTN News) – According to Holdings Channel, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter.

The firm acquired an additional 78,600 shares of the company’s stock during the quarter, bringing its total to 412,205. As of the most recent report, the Swiss National Bank owned $9,308,000 of Carvana.

Other large investors have also changed their positions in the company recently. 1832 Asset Management Partners acquired a stake in valued at approximately $59,000 during the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter, Signature Fund LLC’s holdings in Carvana grew by 54.1%. The company now owns 661 shares, valued at $79,000, after buying 232 more.

In the second quarter, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired approximately $241,000 worth of Carvana shares.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake by 141.4% in the first quarter of 2018. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing 502 additional shares in the last quarter.

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in during the first quarter by 248.0%. The company now has 1,646 shares worth $197,000 after acquiring 1,173 shares in the previous quarter.

A 3.1% decline in Carvana’s stock

On Monday, NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.06. CVNA has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, and a beta of 2.48. CVNA shares are currently trading at $19.14 and $27.26.

Currently, the company’s Quick Ratio is 1.01, its Current Ratio is 2.38, and its Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 17.69. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. ($2.67) earnings per share missed the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). During the quarter, the company had revenue of $3.39 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion.

The net margin for Carvana was 5.99%, while its return on equity was 191.74%. Co. is expected to report -9.72 earnings per share for the current year, according to equity research analysts.

The latest price targets are set by analysts

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. According to a research note published by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 7th, the price objective for Carvana shares has been reduced from $65.00 to $30.00.

A research report released by Cowen on Tuesday, November 1st gave Carvana an “outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley lowered Carvana’s share price from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target. Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on shares to $35.00 and rated the stock “sector perform” in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A total of 13 research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given it a buy rating. MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Profile of Carvana

In the United States, Co operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. With the company’s platform, customers can research and identify a vehicle, inspect it, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle, and schedule delivery or pick-up from a desktop or mobile device.

SEE ALSO:

VinFast Receives Big Order From Autonomy Inc.

Tesla EV Charger Becomes A New Standard In North America