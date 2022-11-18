VinFast Receives Big Order From Autonomy Inc.

Connect with us

(CTN News) – On November 18, VinFast, a Vietnamese car manufacturer, announced that it had received an order from the American electric vehicle subscription service company Autonomy.

The order was for over 2,500 of its VF 8 and VF 9 models.

VinFast’s order represents one of the largest corporate orders it’s ever received, while Autonomy’s order represents one of its largest electric vehicle orders.

VinFast is one of 17 automakers that Autonomy plans to order 23,000 electric vehicles from in August 2022 to enable the operation of its subscription services. In the original plan, Autonomy would order 400 VF 8 and VF 9s, but now the order will be over 2,500.

VinFast has six stores in California where you can find out more about their vehicles. You can subscribe to the  through Autonomy via the Autonomy app and receive the directly at Autonomy’s AutoNation pickup locations, in partnership with AutoNation, Inc.

As part of Autonomy’s partnership with AutoNation, you can pick it up or have it delivered to your home.

The VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 will complement Autonomy’s EV subscription fleet, according to Vingroup Vice Chairman and VinFast Chairwoman,

As part of Autonomy’s car subscription service, we are pleased to announce the addition of  to our list of subscription services.

In this way, we will be able to raise the awareness and interest of VinFast and their luxury electric vehicles in the U.S. marketplace, which is why Autonomy’s subscription model, offered on a month-to-month basis, allows consumers to make the switch to electric vehicles while exploring different brands and models available,” says Scott Painter, CEO and Founder of Autonomy.

In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9 models, will also display the VF 6 and VF 7 at Segments B and C at the LA Auto Show 2022.

In addition to delivering the VF 8 to Vietnamese customers, VinFast is currently accepting reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9.

VinFast also offers flexible sales options for customers purchasing vehicles with batteries or with a battery subscription programme.  EVs are also warranted for up to 10 years — one of the best warranty policies.

Is VinFast a BMW?

Dubbed , his newest venture is intent on living up to its name. Formed in 2017, it had its first vehicle, a modified BMW X5, in production two years later at a sprawling complex erected in Haiphong.

