Honda Recalls 114,000 Fits And HR-Vs For Problems With Their Backup Cameras

(CTN News) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall notice for 114,686 Honda vehicles in the United States.

This is because the video camera image may not be visible on the display screen as a result of a hardware malfunction. This is according to a report filed by Honda with their recall firm.

There is a recall on Honda’s Fit and HR-V models as a result of this issue. The NHTSA has been told by that the issue only affects models that are equipped with a key ignition system.

There are a number of vehicles that are affected:

Honda Fit Hatchback – 2018-2020

Honda HR-V SUV for the years 2019-2022

The NHTSA reports that Honda has received more than 200 warranty claims related to the issue since 2018. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of this incident.

Several Honda Fit and HR-V vehicles have been reported to have a defect

It has been reported that the display circuit has been improperly manufactured by the Japanese car manufacturer.

When the car is ignited, the display unit will sometimes not be able to boot up because the cranking of the engine lowers the battery level of the car.

An NHTSA report reported that even if the display doesn’t boot up, the back-up camera’s image won’t be displayed if the display doesn’t work.

A notification will be sent to the owners in March regarding the sale

According to the NHTSA, Honda will notify impacted owners of the recall on March 13. They will be asked to bring their vehicles to a dealer where a software update that resolves the issue will be performed. This will enable them to resolve the issue.

