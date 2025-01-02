Three-Day Snow Warning as UK Faces Heavy Rain, Flood Alerts, and Major Incident

Temperatures are expected to plummet this weekend, adding to the suffering in regions already affected by flooding caused by high winds and torrential rain. Parts of Britain have been issued a three-day snow warning.

More than 170 flood warnings were issued in the UK, Scotland, and Wales as the new year began, and these alerts covered vast portions of the country.

From Saturday at midday until Monday at 9 am, the whole country of the UK (except for the South West), most of Wales, and portions of southern Scotland are under a yellow warning.

“Snow and Ice Warnings: What You Need to Know for the Weekend”

The Met Office has stated that high ground in Wales and the Pennines could get as much as 20-30 cm of snow, while the Midlands, northern England, and Wales can anticipate about 5 cm of snow overall.

Heavy rains overnight caused widespread flooding in Greater Manchester. The worst-hit areas were Bolton, Didsbury, Harpurhey, Stalybridge, Stockport, and Wigan. As a result, the Greater Manchester Police have declared a major incident.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has requested the assistance of mountain rescue teams in addressing the damage to buildings and trapped vehicles.

“At the moment, we’ve issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday. However, just because you’re within that warning doesn’t mean you’ll see snow everywhere. It’s just a heads-up that there could be some impacts,” meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

The question now is how fast the snow melts and returns to rain, but it will certainly begin as snow in many areas. In southern England, snowfall is more likely to be short-lived.

There will probably be a flurry of updates to the warning before the weekend.

Monitor the forecast for any travel plans for Sunday and possibly Monday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds have been pummeling the United Kingdom as partygoers ring in the new year of 2025.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for most of the UK and Wales until 3pm on Wednesday. Winds up to 60mph are expected, with gusts of 75mph possible near hills and coastal regions.

Forecasted strong winds caused a 30-minute delay in the start of London’s New Year’s Day Parade, and event spokesperson Dan Kirkby announced that the inflatable cartoon figures would not be participating.

Heavy rain fell over Wales and the North West on Wednesday morning. This follows reports from the Met Office that certain areas in the North West received nearly a month’s precipitation in just 48 hours.

Nearly 6 inches (150 mm) of rain fell on Honister Pass in Cumbria, whereas 3 inches (77 mm) fell on Rochdale in Greater Manchester.

Furthermore, all three of these countries have more than 170 flood alerts in effect.

According to Ben Lukey, the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, “heavy and persistent rain” could lead to “significant inland flooding,” and river levels will stay high throughout the northern portions of UK until Thursday.

He also mentioned that Environment Agency personnel will actively work to mitigate the effects of flooding, provide flood alerts, and assist impacted areas.

Stay away from flooded rivers and don’t drive over water—even 30 cm of flowing water can move your car—if you plan on vacation or celebrating the new year.

“UK Weather Warning: Snow and Ice Impact Travel in Northern Scotland”

The flooding in the North West of the UK has disrupted or obstructed several train routes. Some services from Northern Railways, TransPennine Express, Transport for Wales, and South Western Railways have been affected.

Some roads have been closed, according to National Highways. These include a stretch of the A628 Woodhead Pass between Woolley Bridge and Flouch, part of the westbound M56 between Manchester Airport Junction 6 and Bowdon Junction 8, and part of the M57 in Merseyside between Kirkby Junction 6 and Switch Island, Aintree Junction 7.

Until 10am on Thursday, northern Scotland is under a snow and ice yellow warning. The forecaster has stated that New Year’s Day travel delays and severe driving conditions will likely result from rain transitioning to snow.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, portions of North Wales, England, and Scotland are all covered by a yellow ice warning that will be in effect from 4pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday. This warning could potentially make travel problematic.