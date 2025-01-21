Imran Khan Orders PTI to Exit Talks if Judicial Commission Not Formed in 7 Days

On Monday, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of PTI, announced that Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has set a seven-day deadline for the federal government to establish a judicial commission. This initiative is intended to facilitate the ongoing discussions concerning May 9 and November 26 events.

During a press conference outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi today, Gohar called on the government to avoid delaying the ongoing negotiations.

He alluded to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the government’s negotiation committee spokesperson, who issued a statement two days ago that disapproved of the former ruling party’s meeting with the top military leadership. Siddiqui stated, “Negotiations cannot be conducted simultaneously through multiple channels.”

Siddiqui’s comments were made after Gohar affirmed a “positive and direct” meeting between him, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the chief of army staff (COAS). During this meeting, the party “presented all matters and demands of the party directly to General Asim Munir.”

The incarcerated former premier had also told reporters about the meeting a few days ago, stating that his party had been attempting to engage the other side in negotiations for a long time.

In today’s media interaction, the PTI chief emphasised that their discussion with the army chief centred around the law and order situation. Therefore, no concerns should be raised about this.

PTI Demands Judicial Commission to Investigate Violent Incidents

Gohar declared, “We are interested in continuing dialogue with the government; however, we have a condition that a judicial commission be established.” This statement was made to clarify PTI’s stance following three sessions of discussions with the treasury.

He stated that the incarcerated PTI founder advised them not to conduct the fourth meeting if a commission was not established within seven days. He also stated that his party anticipated the government’s progress.

The PTI legislator contended that negotiations would be pointless if the government ignored the opposition’s request for a commission.

Gohar urged treasury lawmakers to be patient and tolerant in fostering dialogue instead of rushing to conclusions.

Significantly, the former ruling party is in discussions with the federal government regarding its demands, which include the release of its founder, Imran, as well as other PTI leaders and supporters who are currently incarcerated.

In a third round of negotiations on January 16, the party submitted its demands to the government’s negotiation committee in writing. The demands included the release of “political prisoners” and inquiries into the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

The PTI’s ‘Charter of Demands’, accessible through Geo News, also specifies that the party will not proceed with the negotiations if the government fails to establish two distinct commissions to investigate the violent events.

The major opposition party had submitted demands, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had established a committee that included members from all ruling parties to review them. Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s adviser on political affairs, verified the development last week.