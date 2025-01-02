Chiang Rai New Years Eve Records 12 Road Accidents and 5 Deaths

The Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Center (ROC) reports that on New Year’s Eve, 36 people were killed and 245 others were injured in 262 accidents across Thailand.

Chiang Rai province recorded the highest number of single-vehicle accidents, 12 and the highest number of deaths, 5.

To date, casualties on Thailand’s roads from December 17 to December 31 of the New Year holidays have risen to 215 dead and 1,354 injured in 1,398 accidents.

Analysis of the causes of accidents found that speeding was the main factor, accounting for 42.75%, followed by drunk driving at 24.43% and rear-end motor vehicle accidents at 21.37%. Motorcycles were involved in 89.93% of all accidents.

Most accidents occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. and between 5 and 7pm. People aged 20 to 29 accounted for 18.51% of the casualties.

The highest number of drink-driving cases, 397, was reported in Chiang Mai, followed by 294 in Bangkok and 258 in Samut Prakan. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya had the highest number of accidents, 44, while Phuket had the highest number of common motor vehicle accident injuries, 43.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi had the highest number of deaths, each with 10. Meanwhile, 11 provinces maintained their record of no fatalities.

The Department of Probation said that from Dec 27 to 31, 4,020 drivers were on probation under motor vehicle accident law. They consisted of 3,884 drunk drivers, 132 motorists who abused drugs and four reckless drivers.

Road Accidents in Thailand

Thailand ranks ninth out of 175 World Health Organization member countries for road traffic deaths. In 2021, WHO estimates indicated 18,218 road traffic deaths, an average of 50 per day. The most affected were those aged between 15 and 29; and motorcyclists, who accounted for 83.8% of all traffic deaths.

Thailand is recognized for having many vehicles and motorcycles on the road. It is one of the most hazardous spots for drivers worldwide. Use caution if you are an expat or a tourist in Thailand and have been involved in a car or motorcycle accident. Seeking an attorney for motor vehicle accidents in Thailand is critical to protecting your rights and ensuring you obtain the compensation you deserve.

Thailand’s driving environment poses unique obstacles that might take anyone off unprepared. Knowing what to do right after an accident can make a big difference.

Immediate Steps to Take After a Vehicle Accident in Chiang Rai:

1. Stay Calm

Try to remain cool and examine the issue. Maintaining composure makes everyone feel more at ease and aids in recalling specifics about the accident, such as the cause and contributing circumstances.

2. Check for injuries.

Begin by inspecting yourself for injuries, then check on the safety of any other passengers in your vehicle. If you can, check for injuries to other people involved in the collision. Only transport an injured individual if they are in danger of being hit by approaching traffic.

Call 191 and provide as much information as possible about the accident, such as the location, the number of individuals and cars involved, and the injuries.

3. Notify the authorities.

If you are involved in a serious car accident, you should inform the authorities immediately. An official police report might be useful for insurance claims and legal matters.

The police will document the incident, collect information from all individuals involved, and assist in managing the situation. This guarantees an official record of the accident, which might be useful in resolving any future issues.

Minor fender benders may not require the police’s involvement. Exchanging information and dealing with the situation through your insurance company will frequently fix these issues.

If someone is hurt, call 911 or an ambulance right away. Here are the key emergency numbers in Thailand you should keep handy:

Police: 191.

Ambulance number 1669

Fire department: 199

Tourist Police: 1155 (English assistance).

Highway Patrol: 1193.

4. Safely control your vehicle.

Do not move your vehicle after a serious accident. To alert other drivers, place an emergency triangle around 20 meters behind your vehicle or on one side if it is on a curve. If feasible, remove any car parts that have landed on the road.

Pull over to the left to avoid impeding traffic and allow passengers to escape using the left-side doors. If you have pets with you, keep them in the car. Otherwise, if they become loose on the road, they may cause another accident.

