Connect with us

World News

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site
Advertisement

News World News

Protesters in Iran Set Fire to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's Home

World News

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.9 Shakes Anchorage

World News

The Leonid Meteor Shower Could Bring Out 250 Meteors Per Hour

World News News

Biden Says It's 'unlikely' The Poland Missile Came From Russia

News Ukraine War World News

NATO on High Alert After Russian Missile Strikes Poland

World News

G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia, Urge An End To Ukraine Conflict

World News Business News

France's Orpea To Reduce Its Foreign Activities

World News

November 14 In History: The Marshall Team Died In A Crash

World News

The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

World News

An Explosion in Istanbul Leaves 6 Dead and Dozens Injured

World News

US, Japan, & South Korea Vow A Coordinated Response To North Korea's Threat

World News News

Fatal Blast Trembles The Streets Of Istanbul

News World News

[VIDEO] WW2 Planes Collided and Crash at Dallas Airshow

World News

Russia Bans Entry to 200 US Citizens Including Joe Biden's Relatives

News World News

Demand for Freshwater Turtles as Pets Fuels Mass Poaching

News World News

23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

News World News

US Carbon Credits Scheme Frowned Upon at COP27 Climate Summit

News World News

Climate Activists Storm Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands

News World News

Canada Accused of Exploiting International Students

World News

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

Published

39 seconds ago

on

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL, South Korea – A 4th generation member of the dynastic family that has dominated North Korea for more than seven decades was given prominent attention when North Korea introduced the little-known daughter of its leader, Kim Jong Un, at a missile launch site.

The launch of the North’s brand-new intercontinental ballistic missile was witnessed by Kim, his wife Ri Sol Ju, their “dear daughter,” and other dignitaries, according to the North’s state media on Saturday.

The launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, the North’s longest-range, nuclear-capable missile, according to Kim, demonstrated that he had a dependable weapon to counter threats from the U.S.-led force.

A number of images showing Kim and his daughter watching a rocket take off from a distance were also made public by the leading Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

 

In other pictures, she can be seen walking hand in hand with her father past a sizable missile perched atop a launch truck while having her hair pulled back, a white coat, and red shoes.

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

It’s the first time the daughter has been mentioned or her images have been made public by North Korea’s state media. Her name and age were not included in the information that KCNA provided about her.

Kim’s private life is still mostly a mystery. However, South Korean media said that in 2009, Kim wed Ri, a former singer, and that the pair has three children, who were born in 2010, 2013, and 2017.

Which child Kim brought to the launch site was unknown.

But after visiting Pyongyang in 2013, retired NBA player Dennis Rodman said to the British newspaper the Guardian that he and Kim had a “relaxing time by the sea” with the leader’s family

And that Rodman had even cradled Kim’s infant daughter, Ju Ae.

Since the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t declared an heir apparent in public, the names of Kim’s children are a subject of intense attention from the outside world.

When he vanished from the public spotlight for a long time in 2020 amid unverified claims of health concerns, a media frenzy broke out over who would lead a poor but nuclear-armed nation next.

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

Many commentators predicted at the time that Kim Yo Jong, Kim’s younger sister, would take over as leader of the nation in the event that her brother fell ill.

Since Kim Il Sung, Kim’s grandfather, created North Korea in 1948, the Kim family has ruled the country with a strong personality cult centred around important family members.

Only immediate family members are permitted to lead the nation under the so-called Paektu bloodline, which bears the name of the North’s most revered mountain.

Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Seoul’s Ewha University stated, “It’s far too early to draw any conclusions regarding succession inside the Kim dictatorship.

However, Kim’s decision to openly involve his wife and daughter in what he describes as a historically successful missile launch links the North Korean government’s family business to the country’s missile programmes.

According to Easley, “this may be an effort to make up for how little economic successes Kim has to maintain his domestic legitimacy.”

If Kim continues to bring this daughter to important public occasions, analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the exclusive Sejong Institute in South Korea believes that could be a sign that she will succeed her father.

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

“Under North Korea’s system, Kim Jong Un’s children would be treated as princes or princesses, much like in a dynasty.

She is forced to lead extraordinary lives since the Rodong Sinmnum daily published the portrait of the daughter, who so closely resembles Ri Sol Ju and Kim Jong Un, Cheong added.

Others claim that Kim’s decision to bring his family along to a missile test site showed that he had faith in the weapon’s success or that he was attempting to project the image of a family-oriented leader.

Numerous observers of North Korea were caught off guard by the revelation of the Kim family’s youngster.

Only in 2010 was Kim, then 26 years old, first made public in state media when he assumed a number of high-ranking positions before inheriting power following his father Kim Jong Il’s passing the following year.

When Kim Jong Il obtained a crucial position in the ruling Workers’ Party in 1973, he was also 31 years old. This appointment was viewed as a crucial step on the road to succeeding his father Kim Il Sung.

At the 1980 party congress, Kim Jong Il’s position as his successor was made public.

Cheong, however, claimed that Kim Jong Il privately informed friends in 1992 that his third and youngest son, Kim Jong Un, would succeed him.

Kim Jong Il declared Kim Jong Un to be his successor on his son’s eighth birthday, according to Cheong, who was informed of this by Kim’s aunt and her husband, who had fled to the United States.

Cheong speculated that Kim Jong Un would choose his daughter, who most closely resembles him in his mind, as his successor

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Police Fire Rubber Bullets at 2022 Apec Summit Protesters

Chinese City Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds, as China COVID Cases rise

China’s XI Jinping Chastises Trudeau at G20 Summit
Related Topics:
Continue Reading