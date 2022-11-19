Police Fire Rubber Bullets at 2022 Apec Summit Protesters

Police fired rubber bullets at demonstrators to stop them from moving from the Democracy Monument in Bangkok to the Apec summit venue, and eight people were arrested.

The situation became tense as the protest group “Citizens Stop Apec 2022” began to move from the site to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the summit’s venue. Crowd control officers formed a line to block them. Reporters and others were asked to leave the area.

Protesters were asked to return to the Lan Khon Muang Town Square in front of City Hall, which had been designated as the location for their gathering. Senior police officers stood firm in their refusal to allow the protesters to leave the area.

Around 10 a.m., protest leaders announced from a rally vehicle that they would raise the rally’s volume and give police 20 minutes to prepare before the protesters dispersed. Later, protesters moved closer to police vehicles and road barricades, resulting in a clash between riot control officers and protesters.

To disperse the crowd, police used shields and rubber batons. They later detained eight demonstrators, seven men and one woman, and took them to the Thung Song Hong police station.

As they gathered near the front row of police on Din So Road, enraged demonstrators chanted, “Release our friends!” In the second row were riot control officers armed with tear gas.

Riot Police Converge on Apec Protesters

Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, an anti-government activist, delivered a speech from atop a vehicle around 10.05 a.m., criticizing the government for using police to fight the people.

She claimed that the riot police actions were a violation of people’s human rights and liberty, which were protected under democratic and constitutional systems. She demanded that the eight protesters be released immediately.

Riot police began firing rubber bullets around 10.12 a.m. Ms Patsaravalee questioned why rubber bullets were fired at people with empty hands.

Ms. Patsaravalee later showed reporters the rubber bullets.

“Despite the fact that we were unarmed, police fired rubber bullets at us. We had no intention of attacking them. They said they’d give way so we could make our demand.

“This is what the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is like. Police lack moral courage and instead resort to violence against citizens. “Five protesters were injured, and many were arrested,” she said.

According to a police spokesman for the security, around 350 demonstrators gathered at Lan Khong Muang Town Square in Bangkok began moving from there around 8.50 a.m. to submit their demand to the Apec summit.

He claimed that their march was illegal and violated crowd-gathering conditions that authorities had repeatedly informed them about.

The protesters broke the rules by moving to Din So Road.

Police warned them over loudspeakers, but the protesters ignored them, he said.

Protesters were accused of assaulting riot police, throwing stones and other objects at them, and damaging a police truck, according to police. They claimed that five officers were injured.

Meanwhile, On Friday, the US, the Republic of South Korea, Japan, and allied Apec countries held an emergency meeting during the Apec summit in Bangkok, condemning North Korea’s alleged intercontinental ballistic missile launch and calling for a coordinated response.

According to Japanese officials, the missile, landed in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) about 200 kilometres off Hokkaido, Japan. Saying it was capable of reaching the mainland United States.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking on the sidelines of the Apec leaders’ meeting in Bangkok, called the launch a violation of United Nations resolutions and said North’s actions were destabilizing for regional security.

South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the North’s actions were illegal and “will never be tolerated,” and he called for a united front and a firm response.

According to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, such launches have been occurring with “unprecedented high frequency” recently.

“There is a chance that North Korea will launch additional missiles,” he warned.

The incident occurred a day after the North launched a smaller missile and warned of “fiercer military responses” if the US increased its regional security presence.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said North Korea’s actions must be condemned worldwide while Australian Foreign Minister Anthony Albanese called the missile launches “reckless.”

“We join the rest of the world, and indeed our allies, in strongly opposing and condemning this action,” Albanese said. “And we are prepared to participate in a global response to this.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged Japan and South Korea’s “anxiety, deep concern, and security threat.”

Kishida had previously called the launch “absolutely unacceptable,” adding that no ships or aircraft had been damaged. “North Korea’s ballistic missile is believed to have landed in exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido,” Kishida told the Bangkok Post.

Beyond Japan’s territorial waters, about 200 nautical miles from its coast. The Japanese defence ministry had previously stated that the missile was “ICBM-class.”

“We issued a strong protest to North Korea.” They are engaging in provocative behaviour at an unprecedented rate. “We reiterate that this is completely unacceptable,” Kishida said.

“Japan, the United States, and South Korea must work closely together to achieve North Korea’s complete denationalization.”

On Thursday evening, Kishida stated that in their first face-to-face meeting, he expressed “grave concerns” to China’s President Xi Jinping about security issues, including North Korea.

“On North Korea,” he told reporters he expressed expectation that China will play a role and also the UN Security Council.”