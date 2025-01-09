Militaries Using Meditation to Foster Peace and Unity

On December 6, 2024, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) unanimously adopted a resolution declaring December 21st as World Meditation Day. This annual observance aims to raise global awareness about the benefits of meditation for mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

The inaugural theme for 2025 is “Inner Peace, Global Harmony,” emphasizing meditation’s role in fostering peace and unity. The resolution was co-sponsored by Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Andorra, Mexico, and India, reflecting a collective commitment to promoting meditation worldwide.

Dr. Tony Nader a top neuroscientist and medical doctor helped launched a global Health Care initiative, public health issue to get meditation in all the health care systems all over the world that will change the world to make a huge difference. And there’s data that proves, there’s hundreds of research studies.

Everything we are talking about is data funded by the research funded by the National Institutes of Health, to US Department of Defense, top universities have conducted the research. So it’s beyond the point of testing. Now is the time to implement it and in this way, change the world.

Latin American Warriors Meditate Together

In today’s turbulent world, achieving lasting peace and ensuring national security are more urgent than ever. Traditional defense methods focus on advanced weapons, military strategies, and tactics, but a groundbreaking approach offers a new non-violent and holistic solution:

Maharishi’s Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). This brain-based technology taps into human consciousness to reduce societal stress, leading to harmony within as well as between nations. This method has demonstrated remarkable success in various global settings, offering defense forces an unprecedented tool to safeguard their countries.

What is Maharishi’s Invincible Defense Technology (IDT)?

Maharishi’s Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) lives up to its name. “Invincible” means undefeatable and unconquerable; “defense” refers to protection and safeguarding; and “technology” is applied scientific knowledge. IDT’s primary goal is to prevent enemies from emerging in the first place.

When properly implemented, a military using IDT becomes truly invincible—not because of superior military prowess or weaponry, but because potential adversaries simply don’t arise. Its effective application ultimately results in a world without war, terrorism, or crime, ensuring full security and fostering peaceful, happy, and productive lives for all.

IDT is rooted in the Vedic knowledge of ancient India revived by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of the Transcendental Meditation® (TM®) program. It involves large groups practicing TM and its advanced technique, the TM-Sidhi® program, together.

This creates a powerful influence of coherence and positivity in society, reducing crime, social conflict, and even armed violence. The process is simple: when individuals engage in these practices collectively, their coherent brain activity creates positive, coherent effects in the entire population by enlivening an underlying “field-effect of consciousness.” This phenomenon is referred to as the “Maharishi Effect.”

How Does IDT Work?

IDT offers a scientifically-verified, non-violent path to national and global peace by defusing societal stress and replacing it with coherence and resilience. Scientific research shows that TM reduces stress, develops orderly brain functioning, and promotes mental clarity for the individual. However, when a group meditates together, their impact is amplified, creating a field of coherence in entire populations.

The collective coherence generated by such peace-creating groups has been shown to reduce negative tendencies in society, leading to fewer conflicts and greater stability. In essence, IDT prevents the buildup of societal stress—the root cause of violence and unrest. IDT neutralizes negativity and promotes positivity and solutions, thus preventing the outbreak of violence.

Military application of IDT is accomplished by setting up special units called “Prevention Wings of the Military.” These defense personnel practice TM and the advanced TM-Sidhi program in large groups twice daily as their primary duty.

The mechanism behind the Maharishi Effect is explained with the understanding that consciousness is a field, and that each human being contributes either positively or negatively to the global field of consciousness.

EEG (electroencephalogram) research shows that TM practice reduces stress, enhances brainwave coherence, and improves resilience. Higher EEG alpha coherence and efficient brain functioning are correlated with TM practice, which fosters societal calmness. Refer to the International Journal of Psychological Studies[1] and International Journal of Neuroscience.[2] [3] [4] [5]

Several groups of military personnel and/or civilians of sufficient size practicing IDT can create permanent peace for the whole world. This finding has been demonstrated and recorded many times since 1974 when the Maharishi Effect was first discovered.

In that year it was found that there were significant reductions in crime, violence, traffic accidents and hospital admissions in cities where at least 1% of the population had learned the TM technique.

These 1% cities were matched with controls—towns of similar size and geographic location—where 1% of the population had not learned the TM technique. In those control cities, crime, violence, traffic accidents and hospital admissions continued to rise as they had in the past.

A Journal of Social Behavior and Personality[6] study suggests a biological mechanism for IDT’s effects. It found that larger meditation groups correlated with increased serotonin (linked to well-being) and decreased cortisol (a stress hormone) within individuals in the surrounding community. These changes in non-meditators outside the group indicate a possible neurophysiological mechanism behind the observed reductions in societal aggression and hostility.

IDT: Scientific Validation of Impact on Peace and Security

Extensive peer-reviewed studies validate IDT’s effectiveness likening its impact to the Meissner Effect in physics where coherence repels external disorder. This “Maharishi Effect” generates positive collective consciousness, neutralizing hostile intentions as evidenced by extensive peer-reviewed science.[7]

For instance, in the hot summer of 1993 when the crime rate would be notoriously high, an intervention in Washington, D.C. demonstrated a 23.3% drop in crime during the experimental period. Predictions were pre-submitted, and results—shown to be independent of weather or trends—were published in Social Indicators Research.[8]

A review in Studies in Asian Social Science[9] confirmed similar outcomes in Cambodia, India, and the Philippines, reinforcing the findings of earlier research showing crime reduction linked to TM and TM-Sidhi group practice.

In the U.S., a study in the World Journal of Social Science[10] found that stress indicators in society went down when large IDT groups meditated, and rose when the group size declined. It was shown that the effect was independent of any prevailing economic or political factors. These studies establish the need for a permanent professional group of IDT peacebuilders whose profession it is to maintain this input of orderliness perpetually without breaks.

A Journal of Social Behavior and Personality[11] study examined the impact of seven assemblies of TM and TM-Sidhi program participants over a two-year period in Lebanon, Israel, Yugoslavia, the Netherlands, and the U.S. The findings showed a significant effect on the Lebanon war, including a 66% increase in cooperation among opposing groups, a 48% reduction in conflict, and a 68% decrease in war injuries.

Globally, the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation[12] reported significant impacts from 1983 to 1985 when large IDT groups assembled: worldwide terrorism deaths fell by 72%, international conflict dropped 32%, and violence decreased globally.

Blueprint for Global Peace: A Prevention Wing of 10,000

Imagine a scenario where a defense force implemented IDT by training 10,000 personnel in the TM and TM-Sidhi programs. This isn’t just an idealistic vision; it’s a practical strategy. Research indicates that when the size of the advanced meditation group reaches the square root of 1% of the population the positive effects become widespread. For a global population of approximately 8 billion, this critical mass is around 10,000 people.

A group of this size would create a global field of coherence, reduce tensions between nations, and foster a climate of peace. Defense forces, traditionally tasked with protecting national borders, would play a proactive role in preventing conflicts from arising in the first place. This approach aligns perfectly with the goals of ideal national security: protecting citizens and maintaining stability without encroaching on anyone’s territory. Enmity is “nipped in the bud.” No enemies can be born in an atmosphere of peace, positivity, and prosperity.

The Immediate Need for Global Peace

The world faces escalating challenges, from geopolitical tensions to domestic unrest, and global crises, like pollution affecting many large cities. Conventional defense strategies, while necessary at the current time, are address surface symptoms rather than root causes. By reducing collective stress, IDT offers a preventive solution. It doesn’t require political agreements or cultural changes; it simply requires the commitment to train personnel in a proven, effective practice, and to continue to keep the group fully operational.

Implementing IDT is cost-effective, sustainable, and non-violent. It transforms defense forces into peacebuilders, creating an environment where conflicts naturally dissolve. The benefits extend beyond national borders, fostering a global culture of peace.

IDT a Profound Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA)

Obsolete means of defense: the military fails to address social stress responsible for enmity Invincible Defense Technology addresses social stress, ending terrorism, violence and war.

IDT represents an RMA paradigm shift in how we approach national and global security. By harnessing the untapped power of collective consciousness through Transcendental Meditation, defense forces can reduce societal stress, prevent conflicts, and create a lasting legacy of peace. With peer-reviewed research backing its efficacy and real-world field-tests[13] [14] demonstrating its impact, IDT isn’t just a theoretical concept, it’s a practical, urgently needed solution for our dangerous times.

Realistically, creating a group of 10,000 advanced military meditators is more than a goal; it is a dire necessity. In a precarious world yearning for peace, IDT offers hope, science, and a clear path forward. Let’s embrace this innovative approach and transform our defense forces into champions of creating societal coherence and perpetual peace.

“Victory smiles upon those who anticipate the change in the character of war, not upon those who wait to adapt themselves after the changes occur.”

— General Giulio Douhet, The Command of the Air

“Ever since men first began to use weapons to fight each other, military men have been reproached for excessive conservatism, a polite term often intended to imply a dangerous class reluctance to accept new ideas.”

— Admiral William Sims, at US Naval War College 1921 Graduation

About the authors:

Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Kulwant Singh, UYSM, Retd. received his Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Defense Studies from Chennai University. He also has a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Development from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi. Dr. Singh has a postgraduate diploma in Management from the Regional College of Management and Technology (RCMT).

He qualified for the prestigious Higher Command Course at College of Combat and is a graduate of the Defense Service Staff College. He fought in combat and led India’s fight against India’s intransigent terrorism problem for nearly 30 years. Maj. Gen. Singh was awarded the Uttam Yudh Sewa Medal, the second highest decoration for senior officers during operations in Sri Lanka as part of IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force). Today he leads an international group of generals and defense experts that advocates Invincible Defense Technology.

Col. (Retd) S.P. Bakshi, M.A, M.Ed., has 28 years of distinguished commissioned service in the Indian Army. He has taken part in two wars with Pakistan (in 1965 and 1971). He served during the insurgency in the Northeastern state of Nagaland and in high-altitude areas in Sikkim facing the international border with China as an Intelligence and Field Security officer. After a decade of soldiering as an infantry officer, he switched over to the Army Education Corps. He is the former Director of the MVM group of Schools, Bhopal, MP. Col. Bakshi’s coauthored article titled “Defense Personnel Worldwide Find Transcendental Meditation to be an Effective Tool in Combating Stress” was published in Defence and Security Alert[15] Magazine.

Col. (Retd) Jitendra Jung Karki is the former commanding officer of the Shreenath Battalion in the armed forces of Nepal. Later he served in UNDSS as safety and security professional. Karki lives in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. He joined the army of Nepal in April 1988. Col. Karki has a master’s degree in Public Administration and is a graduate of the Nepalese Army Command and Staff College. He commanded a company and battalion in Nepal during the insurgency period from 2004-08. Karki participated in four UN missions. His latest article about IDT, “Vedic Invincible Defence in Security Risk Management,” was recently published in Republica | The New York Times.[16]

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gunter Chassé – decorated with the Honorary Cross of the Bundeswehr in Gold – served in the German Air Force mainly in the Integrated NATO-Air Defense and alternately in command and staff positions, and also was employed in Home Defense with territorial tasks. He is the author of the pioneering IDT alternative white paper On the New Security and Defence Policy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Future of the Bundeswehr: Indomitable Strength through a PREVENTION WING of the Military.[17]

Dr. David Leffler has a Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense[18] and has served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science[19] (CAMS) and lectures[20] and writes worldwide [21]about IDT. Dr. Leffler’s editorial “Creating an Invincible Military” was featured in Fox News.[22]

