Pakistan’s Farmers Honored for Their Hard Work and Commitment

Fatima Fertilizer marked Farmers Day with a landmark celebration in Islamabad, uniting policymakers, stakeholders, and Pakistan farmers to honor the pivotal role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy.

The event reflected on the remarkable success of Kissan Day as a national celebration and its evolution into a meaningful platform advocating for the welfare and recognition of farmers across the country.

What began as a visionary initiative by Fatima Fertilizer in 2019 has now become a national movement, officially recognized by the Federal Government. Kissan Day, celebrated on December 18, honors the resilience and commitment of Pakistan’s farmers, highlighting their struggles and achievements. This day stands as a testament to the nation’s dedication to supporting its agricultural community.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Food Security & Industries, Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, and General Shahid Nazir, Director General GCIPL, who all spoke on the importance of supporting Pakistan’s farming community.

Farmers Vital to Pakistan’s Economy

Mr. Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer Fatima Fertilizer, in his opening remarks, said, “Today, as we celebrate the sixth Kissan Day, we pay tribute to the real heroes of our society – Pakistan’s farmers. They are the backbone of our nation, and their tireless efforts form the foundation of our economy and food security.

At Fatima Fertilizer, through our initiative ‘Salam Kissan,’ we reaffirm our commitment to empowering farmers, not just by recognizing their struggles but by providing the support and solutions they need to thrive. The resilience and innovation of our farmers inspire us every day, and together, we are building a future where technology and tradition work hand in hand to enhance agricultural productivity and prosperity.”

Speaking about the occasion, Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales, Fatima Fertilizer, said, “Farmers are vital to Pakistan’s economy, and Kissan Day is our tribute to their unwavering resilience and commitment. At Fatima Fertilizer, we are steadfast in our mission to support farmers through innovation, advocacy, and by amplifying their voices. Together, we aim to drive sustainable growth in the agricultural sector.”

Major General Shahid Nazir, Director General at Green Pakistan Initiative also graced the occasion and said, “Farmer community has a crucial role towards protecting the national food security.” He also noted that, “fellow lands measuring about 18200 square kilo meters if brought under cultivation can not only contribute towards food security but also create the export surplus which can help earn precious foreign exchange for the country”

Driving Pakistan’s Agricultural Innovation

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Food Security & Research, attended the event as the Chief Guest, and addressed the occasion by saying, “Pakistan was once a leader in agriculture in the region, but today, we lag behind. Research and innovation are the keys to reversing this trend.” He also acknowledged the role of private companies such as Fatima Fertilizer in facilitating the farmers in protecting the food security by increasing the crop yield.

The event emphasized the need for actionable solutions to address the pressing challenges the farming community faces. Discussions revolved around equitable pricing of agricultural inputs, the adoption of modern farming techniques, and the promotion of climate-resilient practices.

Fatima Fertilizer reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with policymakers and stakeholders to address these issues through tangible solutions and continued innovation.

Fatima Fertilizer has been a pioneer in driving agricultural innovation and inclusivity in Pakistan. Through initiatives like the Salam Kissan program, the company has introduced digital farming tools and knowledge-sharing platforms to empower farmers. Moreover, the Sarsabz Tabeer program has championed the inclusion of women in agriculture, providing them with the resources and training necessary to contribute effectively to the sector.

As the country navigates the challenges of climate change and economic transformation, Fatima Fertilizer’s journey from proposing Kissan Day to celebrating its sixth iteration underscores its dedication to building a resilient agricultural future. The company’s long-term vision includes driving policy reform, advancing technological adoption, and fostering an inclusive environment for farmers, ensuring food security and economic prosperity for generations to come.

