Marco Rubio Sworn in as U.S. Secretary of State, Pledges to Prioritize National Interests

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance administered the oath of office to Marco Rubio as the U.S. Secretary of State. Vance conveyed his firm belief in Rubio’s capability to safeguard, promote, and strengthen the interests of the United States internationally, as reported by CTN News, referencing foreign media sources.

Marco Rubio committed to honouring President Donald Trump’s directive to prioritize national interests, emphasizing that the Department of State’s decisions would be informed by their influence on the strength, security, and prosperity of the United States.

In the moments preceding the oath-taking ceremony, Vice President Vance expressed his profound confidence in Rubio’s capabilities.

“Marco is one of my most cherished acquaintances in Washington.” He is the product of Cuban immigrants who immigrated to this country. Despite his humble upbringing, he harbours an extraordinarily profound affection for our nation.

He is a principled conservative with a clear vision and a strong problem-solving ability to deliver results. Vice President Vance said, “I believe Senator Rubio understands the unique priorities of President Trump and why this marks such an important, and frankly necessary, shift from a generation of unsuccessful foreign policy.”

Marco Rubio Pledges to Prioritize U.S. National Interests in Foreign Policy

After taking the oath of office as Secretary of State, Marco Rubio thanked the Vice President. He said, “I want to acknowledge my wife, Jeannette, for her steadfast support.”

He also noted, “With respect to the upcoming task, President Trump was elected to fulfill his promises, and he is committed to achieving that. His main pledge on foreign policy is to position the United States as the primary focus of the U.S. Department of State.”

We have been given clear guidance that reflects our national interests. Every step we take reflects President Trump’s direct orders. This principle applies across the government but is especially important in the Department of State.

He also stated, “The answer to one of three questions must be the basis for every action we take.” Is it capable of fortifying us? Does it enhance our security and prosperity? We will refrain from implementing it if it fails to satisfy those three criteria.

Marco Rubio reiterated the sentiments of US President Donald Trump, stating, “We have a President who yesterday made it abundantly clear in his inaugural address that the promotion of peace is one of the primary objectives of American foreign policy.” Certainly, peace is achieved through strength and harmony, and we will never compromise our principles.

“I would like to conclude by expressing my gratitude to Almighty God and my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”I am grateful for President Trump‘s trust in me; I am honoured and privileged. However, I am also aware of my responsibilities. We will exert ourselves diligently throughout the day to assist him in fulfilling the agenda that the American people have assigned him.