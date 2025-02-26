China’s XI Welcomes Positive Efforts from Trump and Putin to End Ukraine Conflict

On Monday, China’s President Xi Jinping said that China supports efforts from Russia and other parties to address the Ukraine conflict. He made these comments during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Xi highlighted China’s core stance after the Ukraine crisis escalated, emphasizing key steps needed to approach the situation. He stressed that every nation must uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, and acknowledge the legitimate security concerns of all countries.

During the call, President Xi also mentioned that last September, China, Brazil, and other nations from the Global South formed the Friends for Peace group. This initiative aims to create a positive environment to support a political resolution to the conflict.

President Putin shared updates on Russia’s recent discussions with the United States and reiterated Russia’s position on the situation in Ukraine. He stated that Russia remains focused on addressing the root causes of the conflict and finding a lasting and stable peace solution.

Both leaders agreed to continue their communication and collaboration through various channels.

China-Russia Relationship

President Xi remarked that history and the current situation show that China and Russia are natural neighbours and genuine friends. He noted that the two countries stand by each other, share challenges, and work towards mutual growth.

He added that their partnership has strong momentum and unique strategic importance. “This relationship is neither aimed at nor influenced by any third party,” he said.

President Xi emphasized that both nations have long-term development plans and foreign policies. Regardless of international changes, he stated that the China-Russia relationship will continue to grow at its own pace, supporting each country’s progress and bringing stability and positivity to global relations.

President Putin echoed these sentiments, describing Russia’s relationship with China as a long-term strategic decision. He said this partnership is not based on short-term needs and is not affected by external interference.

President Putin said close cooperation between Russia and China aligns with their comprehensive strategic partnership in the current global climate. He added that this cooperation sends a strong message about their role in providing stability in international affairs.

China and Defence Spending Cuts

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on Monday, expressing openness to discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut defence spending by half for Russia and the US and the possibility of China joining the talks.

Lin stated that global defence budgets have steadily increased in recent years. By 2024, worldwide military expenditures reached an estimated $2.43 trillion, marking an all-time high. This trend reflects growing international and regional security tensions, highlighting the challenges of global security management and a widening security gap.

He stressed that major nations should lead by example, fostering international cooperation and acting as stabilizing forces for peace. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to peaceful development and emphasized that its defence spending protects sovereignty, security, and developmental goals while supporting global peace.

Lin explained that China’s defence budget is moderate and essential for its needs. The country follows a defensive military policy, ensures balanced economic and defence growth, avoids arms races, and consistently takes practical steps to promote global peace. These efforts contribute to stability and certainty in an increasingly complex world.

