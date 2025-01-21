Donald Trump’s Meme Coin Launch Makes Him One of the World’s Richest Men

The establishment of a Donald Trump “meme coin” has granted the incoming president a paper fortune, thereby establishing him as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals on the eve of his inauguration.

Donald Trump currently possesses a collection of digital tokens estimated to be worth $43 billion (£35 billion) due to the significant investment and support his $Trump coin garnered after its introduction on Friday.

Mr Trump announced the token on Friday. Following its introduction, its value significantly increased, ultimately becoming one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.

Although the 200 million tokens currently in circulation are valued at a combined $10.7 billion (£8.6 billion), the coin’s website has announced that 1 billion tokens will be released over the next three years.

The remaining 800 m remain with CIC Digital, an affiliate of the Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC, a subsidiary.

The holdings would be valued at $42.9 billion at the current price of $53.65 for the coin.

It is uncertain how much Donald Trump personally stands to gain, although this amount would rank him at 33rd in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

If his $7.2 billion fortune were combined with his $50.1 billion, he would be valued at $50.1 billion, ranking him 26th, just behind private equity magnate Stephen Schwarzman.

It appears improbable to acquire that prosperity. Meme coins are renowned for their volatile price fluctuations, attracting traders interested in capitalising on their momentum by swiftly purchasing and selling the tokens.

The Donald Trump coin rapidly declined from a peak of $75.35 on Sunday to approximately half that value several hours later before rebounding on Monday morning.

In the interim, Melania Trump, the wife of President Trump, issued her meme coin on Sunday, which has since been appreciated. The 192 million Melania coins in circulation is $2.2 billion.

On Monday, the price of Bitcoin also reached an all-time peak, surpassing $109,000. Mr. Trump has referred to himself as the “crypto president” and received substantial support from the industry during the election.

Is Donald Trump Meme Coin a Strategic Move or a Risky Gamble?

Many cryptocurrency supporters criticized the Trump coin’s introduction, which boasts the potential for a significant fortune for the new president.

According to Balaji Srinivasan, a cryptocurrency investor, meme coins are a “zero-sum game,” while Erik Voorhees, another investor, labels them “stupid and embarrassing.” Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump aide, referred to them as “corruption on an Idi Amin scale.”

The objectives of meme coin creators are somewhat less ambitious than those of cryptocurrency supporters, who believe that Bitcoin and other coins have the potential to revolutionize the financial system.

They are generally developed to increase a trend’s popularity or enable supporters to demonstrate their backing for influencers, and they serve little intrinsic purpose. Investors frequently speculate that they can generate profits in an endeavour likened to gambling, drastically fluctuating their values.

The coins are transacted online and can be purchased and sold for cash or using other cryptocurrencies.

The meme coin’s proprietors have the potential to generate revenue by selling additional coins in the future and through transaction fees during the buying and selling process.

Donald Trump disclosed the existence of the $Trump coin on Friday evening. “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE!” he wrote on X. It is time to commemorate our unwavering commitment to success: “WINNING!”

Trump Memes are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs represented by the symbol ‘$TRUMP’ and the accompanying artwork, as stated on the $Trump coin website. They are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.

Ms. Trump disclosed the existence of the $Melania coin on Sunday. Similar investment cautionary statements are posted on its website.