Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Expected to Resign This Week, Source Says

Canadian media reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to declare as early as Monday that he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. This is ahead of a general election later this year that he is largely expected to lose.

Sources told the Globe and Mail and Reuters that Trudeau would likely announce his resignation before a major national caucus gathering on Wednesday; However, the sources noted that Justin Trudeau had not made a final decision.

Impact of Chrystia Freeland’s Resignation on Justin Trudeau’s Leadership

Justin Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party for 11 years and been prime minister for nine, is confronting a cascading series of crises, from Donald Trump’s tariff threats to the resignation of key partners and catastrophic opinion polls. His resignation would be perceived as the PM deciding to jump before he is pushed.

The move would leave the Liberal Party without a permanent head before the general election, where polls show it is expected to lose badly to the opposition Conservative Party, led by the firebrand Pierre Poilievre. The election must be held on or before October 20 but could be brought forward.

It is unknown whether Trudeau will step down immediately as prime minister or remain in place until a new leader is chosen. The Liberal Party national executive, which controls leadership matters, is slated to meet this week, likely after the caucus.

Justin Trudeau’s cabinet was shocked by the abrupt resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland – just hours before she was set to deliver her yearly budget statement.

In a harsh resignation letter, she attacked Trudeau’s “political gimmicks,” likely referring to a two-month sales tax holiday and 250 Canadian dollars ($175) rebates for most workers.

Freeland said Canada could “ill afford” these initiatives, regarded as a pre-election freebie to claw back some voters, and coming as the country faces the genuine risk of large tariffs which the incoming Trump government might apply.

Trump, expected to return to the White House on January 20, has stated he will sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on products coming into the US from Canada.

Donald Trump has also turned to belittling Trudeau and the country of Canada on social media, referring to the prime minister as the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

Justin Trudeau took the Liberals to office in 2015, promising “sunny ways” for Canada. However, the final years of his government have been marked by mounting economic discontent despite his championing progressive topics such as climate change and rectifying historical crimes against Indigenous peoples.

An online confrontation with a steelworker, who lambasted Justin Trudeau for not addressing the high cost of living, encapsulated the growing unhappiness among Canadians and went viral.

The worker observed, “You’re not doing anything for us, Justin,” underlining a view many people deeply felt.

