Indian Temple Apologizes After 6 Killed in Stampede During Ticket Queue

A heartfelt apology has been extended by one of the wealthiest temples in India after a recent tragedy, which sadly led to the loss of six lives and left many others injured while they were waiting in line to buy tickets for a beloved festival that attracts millions of visitors each year.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Tirupati temple in southern Andhra Pradesh state, following the gathering of thousands.

While the tickets were being disseminated at counters established by temple authorities, visuals depicted a surge in the number of individuals jostling.

The state’s officials have declared that temple employees who are discovered to be responsible for the tragedy will be subject to severe consequences.

According to BR Naidu, the chairperson of the temple’s trust, the crush was caused by “overcrowding.”

Authorities take action following Tirupati temple stampede that left six dead.

On Wednesday, he disclosed to the local media that the incident was regrettable.

The trust’s board member, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, apologised.

“To distribute tokens, we opened 91 counters… it is unfortunate that the stampede happened,” he indicated. “This has never occurred in the temple’s history.” I am earnestly seeking an apology from the devotees.

The incident has enraged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is scheduled to visit the temple later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “deep sorrow” regarding the incident and reassured those impacted that the state government would provide them with “every conceivable support.”

One of the most sacrosanct shrines in Hinduism is the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The temple, one of the wealthiest in India, is dedicated to the Hindu deity Sri Venkateswara, also known as Balaji. Its assets are valued at tens of billions of dollars.

Every year, it draws nearly 24 million devotees from India and abroad.

Devotees regard the 10-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan as a highly auspicious event, as they believe it provides them with a glimpse of the divine gates of paradise.

The festival attracts millions of attendees annually, with some days seeing attendance as high as two to three million.

On Wednesday, the temple established over 90 counters, where thousands of individuals assembled to obtain festival permits. The festival is scheduled to commence on January 10.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with the Times of India newspaper, pandemonium ensued as the gates to the counters opened, as thousands of individuals rushed toward them. The presence of only four police personnel was also noted.

According to numerous reports, the police encountered challenges in managing the gathering.

According to authorities, those who sustained injuries during the crush were immediately transported to a government-operated facility for medical attention.

Accidents are frequently documented at religious events in India, where large masses congregate in cramped spaces with inadequate safety protocols.

Last year, more than 120 people lost their lives in a religious event in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state.