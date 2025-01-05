Massive Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Extreme Cold, and Disruptions Across U.S.

There are tens of millions of people in the United States who are getting ready for a massive winter storm that has the potential to produce the most snowfall and the coldest temperatures in more than a decade.

Following its origin in the midsection of the United States, the storm is expected to proceed eastward over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In the states of Kentucky and Virginia, a state of emergency has been proclaimed, while regions of the United States that are not accustomed to experiencing exceptionally cold temperatures, such as Mississippi and Florida, have been urged to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions.

According to forecasters, the polar vortex, which is a region of frigid air that rotates around the Arctic, is the cause of the harsh weather.

Severe Winter Weather Expected to Disrupt Daily Life and Travel Across the U.S.

“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was quoted as saying.

The forecaster at AccuWeather, Dan DePodwin, stated that “this could lead to the coldest January for the United States since 2011.”.

He went on to say that “temperatures that are well below historical average” might continue for a week.

In addition, the east coast, which is where the storm is anticipated to arrive by Sunday evening, will experience temperatures that are exceptionally low.

There will be “considerable disruptions to daily life” and “dangerous or impossible driving conditions and widespread closures” throughout the central United States, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which will continue into Sunday.

It is possible that it will snow at least 8 inches (20.3 cm) in several regions of Kansas and Indiana.

Blizzards are a natural occurrence in certain regions of the Midwest.

“Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded,” according to the National Weather Service.

Major Airline Disruptions Expected: No Change Fees for Travelers Amid Winter Storm

The state of Missouri, Illinois, as well as large portions of Kentucky and West Virginia, are expected to experience sleet and freezing rain.

According to experts, millions more people in the United States will experience record low temperatures as the storm pushes eastward.

In preparation for snowy and icy conditions that are expected to last from Sunday into Monday, cities such as Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia are making preparations. In certain regions of Virginia, snowfall of between 5 and 12 inches could be observed.

There is a possibility that severe thunderstorms will be present in several regions of the southern United States on Sunday, including Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

According to Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist, “It’s going to be a mess, and it could potentially be a disaster.” It has been quite some time since we have saw something like this.

Because to the possibility of flight interruptions, customers of American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines will not be charged any change costs.