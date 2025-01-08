China Records a Surge in HMPV Cases as Temperatures Drop

China is witnessing a notable increase in flu-like HMPV cases, particularly among children, a trend attributed to a seasonal spike in cold weather as Beijing experienced a record-breaking cold December.

In recent weeks, images of hospitals in China filled with masked individuals have circulated widely on social media, raising concerns about the potential for another pandemic. Beijing has reported a notable increase in cases of the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), particularly among children, attributing this rise to a seasonal spike.

Public health experts have clarified that HMPV differs significantly from COVID-19, emphasizing that this virus has existed for decades and that nearly every child will have been infected by the time they reach their fifth birthday.

In certain cases, particularly among very young children and individuals with compromised immune systems, the condition can lead to more severe health complications. Essential information is presented here.

HMPV Affects on Children

HMPV is a virus that causes a mild upper respiratory tract infection, which is nearly indistinguishable from the flu for most individuals.

Initially detected in the Netherlands in 2001, the virus transmits through direct human contact or by touching contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms individuals report typically include a cough, fever, and nasal congestion.

According to Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases physician based in Singapore, the very young, particularly children under the age of two, along with individuals with weakened immune systems—such as the elderly and those battling advanced cancer—are at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

A “small but significant proportion” of immunocompromised individuals who become infected may experience more severe disease, particularly affecting the lungs, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, breathlessness, and indications of croup. He stated that a significant number of individuals would need hospitalization, while a lesser percentage face the risk of mortality due to the infection.

Similar to numerous respiratory infections, HMPV exhibits heightened activity during the late winter and spring months. This trend may be attributed to the virus’s improved survival in colder temperatures and increased transmission rates as individuals tend to remain indoors more frequently during this time.

Spikes in Northern China

In northern China, health officials report a significant spike in HMPV cases, occurring alongside low temperatures anticipated to persist until March.

Jacqueline Stephens, an epidemiologist at Flinders University in Australia, reported that numerous countries in the northern hemisphere, including China, are witnessing a rise in the prevalence of HMPV.

“This situation raises concerns; however, the rise in cases is probably just the typical seasonal uptick observed during winter,” she stated.

Recent reports from health authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom indicate a notable increase in HMPV cases since October of the previous year.

Experts have addressed concerns surrounding HMPV, asserting that fears of a pandemic similar to COVID-19 are exaggerated. They emphasize that pandemics usually arise from novel pathogens, a distinction that sets HMPV apart.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has existed for several decades and is present worldwide. Dr. Hsu stated that individuals worldwide possess “some degree of existing immunity due to previous exposure.”

According to Paul Hunter, a medical professor at the University of East Anglia in England, nearly every child is expected to experience at least one infection with HMPV by age five, with multiple reinfections anticipated throughout their lifetime.

“In summary, there appear to be no indications of a more significant global problem at this time.”

Dr. Hsu continues to recommend essential precautions for public health. These include wearing masks in crowded environments, steering clear of large gatherings for those at increased risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and receiving the flu vaccine.

Source: BBC

Related News: