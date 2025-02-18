Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ900 Crashes in Toronto Canada

A Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ900 travelling from Minneapolis crashed and overturned at Toronto Pearson Airport. All 80 people on board Delta Flight 4819 were evacuated, with eight injured. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday. Officials have not released updates on the conditions of the injured passengers. Peel Regional Police stated that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority leads the investigation.

Photos shared on social media showed the aircraft upside down, missing at least one wing. Delta confirmed the plane was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members.

“Preliminary information suggests there are no fatalities,” Delta Air Lines said. “Some injured passengers were taken to local hospitals. Our priority is supporting everyone impacted.”

Ontario’s air ambulance service, Ornge, reported transporting three critically injured individuals to Toronto hospitals. Those injured included a child, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 40s.

Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ900 Flipped Upside Down

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that Federal Aviation Administration investigators were en route to Toronto. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation.

The crashed aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ900 operated by Endeavor Air——a Delta regional subsidiary——was on a flight from Minneapolis. Following the crash, operations at Toronto Pearson Airport were suspended. There is no word yet on when flights will resume as the airport remains shut down.

Delta Air Lines has urged travellers passing through Toronto to use the Delta app to check for flight updates

This crash follows a recent American Airlines tragedy in which a plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulting in 67 fatalities.

The incident at Toronto Pearson has heightened concerns about aviation safety. While this crash occurred in Canada, the plane was operated by a U.S. airline under FAA regulations.

Reports surfaced on Monday that the Trump administration had fired hundreds of FAA employees, including several safety personnel. Among those dismissed was Jason King, who had been investigating the helicopter crash in Washington.

The Delta Air Lines and American Airlines crashes are part of a troubling pattern of aviation accidents. Last December, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day, killing 38 people. A few days later, a Jeju Air flight went down in South Korea, claiming 179 lives.

In January, a small plane crash in Pennsylvania killed seven people, and a regional plane crash in Alaska in February left 10 dead.

These incidents have raised questions about global aviation safety protocols and oversight in the industry.

