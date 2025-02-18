Israel’s Ambassador to Thailand Tells Citizens to Respect Thai Laws and Customs

Israel’s Ambassador to Thailand expressed regret about Israeli tourists’ behaviour in Pai, Thailand, a popular spot for Israeli tourists. The Ambassador highlighted the need for visitors to respect laws and local customs, urging Israelis to be mindful of their actions.

The Ambassador’s comments come after the growing presence of Israeli tourists in Pai, a popular spot in Mae Hong Son province, is raising concerns among locals due to several incidents involving visitors from Israel.

In one case, four Israeli nationals were fined 3,000 baht each after breaking into and damaging the emergency room at Pai Hospital. Their tourist visas were cancelled, and they were deported to Israel.

In another incident, two Israeli tourists were arrested for working illegally as singers at a restaurant. Immigration police inspector Pol Lt Col Wichai Panna confirmed they are in custody and awaiting a deportation order from the Immigration Bureau commissioner. Once the order is signed, they will be transferred to Bangkok for deportation.

Reports suggest that Pai is now home to approximately 30,000 Israelis, surpassing the town’s local population of 21,000. Some businesses in the area, like motorcycle riding schools, are allegedly being operated illegally by Israeli citizens.

A new synagogue in Pai has also drawn attention. Some residents claim it serves as a venue for large gatherings and parties. However, when police inspected the synagogue on February 11, near the Pai police station, no evidence of illegal activity or major events was found.

Nanthiwat Samart, former deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency, used social media to urge the government to take these concerns seriously. He emphasized that the issue is not the number of Israeli visitors but residents’ worries.

He called on the Interior Ministry and security agencies to examine the situation and take action where needed.

H.E. Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, expressed regret over the behaviour of some tourists from her country. On February 11, she announced plans to visit Pai to meet with officials, business owners, and the Israeli community.

The Ambassador stated that all tourists should respect local laws and hoped such incidents would not tarnish the reputation of other Israeli visitors in Thailand.

Last year, over 280,000 Israelis visited Thailand, highlighting the country’s popularity as a travel destination.

