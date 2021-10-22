Trending News
(สภาพอากาศวันนี้)Thailand Today’s Weather: Beware of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
สภาพอากาศวันนี้: All over Thailand, there is still rain warning 21-23 Oct. This will influence the high pressure in the upper part “Thunderstorm – strong wind” in the first phase. After that, the rain will decrease. Warning people beware of the danger of thunderstorms – strong winds as well. The “South” still has continuous rain – some heavy rains. “Gulf of Thailand – Andaman” wave height 1 meter
สภาพอากาศวันนี้: On October 21, 64, the Meteorological Department forecasts the forecast for the next 24 hours. There are easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Like this, upper Thailand still has little rain. In the southern region, thunderstorms occur with isolated heavy rain during this period.
Incidentally, another high-pressure area from China has spread to cover southern China It is expected to cover Vietnam and upper Laos today (Oct 21) and will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea in the future. cause during 21-23 Oct. This area in upper Thailand There will be thunderstorms and gusts in the early stages. After that, the rain will decrease. while the monsoon trough lies across the central-southern region. causing the southern region to continue to rain and have heavy rain in some places May people in upper Thailand Be careful of the dangers of thunderstorms and gusts of wind. that will occur in this period as well small dust During the rainy season, the accumulation of dust/smog is minimal.
Weather forecast (สภาพอากาศวันนี้) for Thailand from 6:00 AM today to 6:00 AM tomorrow.
The North has 20% of thunderstorms of the area, mostly in Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-35 degrees Celsius. Southern winds, speed 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast 20% of thunderstorms of the area, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21-25 C. Maximum temperature 33-35 C. East wind speed 10-20 km/hr.
Central region: 20% of thundershowers occur mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Minimum temperature 21-25 C. Maximum temperature 33-34 C. Southern wind speed 10-20 km/hr.
The eastern region has 30% thunderstorms of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius,
maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius. East wind speed 10-30 km / h. The sea has Waves less than 1 meter, in thunderstorm areas, waves height about 1 meter
Southern (East Coast) with 40% of thunderstorms of the area, mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces, minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius, east wind speed 10-30 km/hr. The sea has waves of less than 1 meter. In thunderstorm areas, the wave height is about 1 meter.
Southern region (west coast) with thundershowers in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain. In Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces, minimum temperature 21-25 C. Maximum temperature 32-33 C. East wind speed 10-30 km/hr. Waves less than 1 meter in thunderstorm areas, wave height about 1 meter.
Bangkok and surrounding areas Thunderstorms in 30$ of the area, minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-34 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.