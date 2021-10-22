(สภาพอากาศวันนี้)Thailand Today’s Weather: Beware of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

สภาพอากาศวันนี้: On October 21, 64, the Meteorological Department forecasts the forecast for the next 24 hours. There are easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Like this, upper Thailand still has little rain. In the southern region, thunderstorms occur with isolated heavy rain during this period.

Incidentally, another high-pressure area from China has spread to cover southern China It is expected to cover Vietnam and upper Laos today (Oct 21) and will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea in the future. cause during 21-23 Oct. This area in upper Thailand There will be thunderstorms and gusts in the early stages. After that, the rain will decrease. while the monsoon trough lies across the central-southern region. causing the southern region to continue to rain and have heavy rain in some places May people in upper Thailand Be careful of the dangers of thunderstorms and gusts of wind. that will occur in this period as well small dust During the rainy season, the accumulation of dust/smog is minimal.