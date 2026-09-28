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Thailand Flood Alert: Provinces Warned as Dam Releases Water

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Thailand Flood Alert

Last Updated on September 28, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department has issued an urgent warning to eleven provinces across the Chao Phraya River basin. Officials are currently preparing to increase water discharges from the critical Chao Phraya Dam.

These massive water releases are steadily climbing toward a dangerous 1,300 cubic meters per second. This emergency action comes right after heavy northern rains severely swelled upstream river levels.

Local governors are actively urging their residents to prepare for sudden and rapid changes in river conditions. People who are living in low-lying areas outside the main flood walls face the absolute highest risk.

Downstream communities could see river levels rise by as much as 1.5 meters in the coming days. Meanwhile, local authorities are closely monitoring the weather patterns and adjusting their plans to minimize local impact.

Key Takeaways

  • Officials warned 11 provinces to prepare for rising water levels.
  • Dam releases will soon hit 1,300 cubic meters per second.
  • Downstream river levels could rise by up to 1.5 meters.

Authorities Monitor Rapidly Changing River Conditions

Recent heavy downpours across the entire northern region have sent massive amounts of rainwater runoff south. The main water measuring station located in Nakhon Sawan is already showing a rapid upward trend in flow. To help ease the intense pressure on the dam, officials are safely diverting water into nearby irrigation canals. This careful and calculated balancing act is absolutely essential to protect major economic zones from catastrophic flooding.

For the time being, the four main reservoirs in the river basin still have plenty of storage space. They are currently holding just about 68 percent of their total maximum capacity to handle more rain.

However, the department recently confirmed that further discharge increases might become absolutely necessary. Residents living along the vulnerable riverbanks should stay completely alert and listen closely to official safety announcements.

Government agencies are now working together closely to ensure that emergency rescue teams remain strictly on standby. They are also distributing sandbags and setting up temporary water pumps in areas known for severe flooding.

Local neighborhood leaders have started going door to door to ensure that elderly residents have an evacuation plan. The overall situation remains highly unpredictable, but early preparation could save countless homes from taking serious water damage.

 

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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