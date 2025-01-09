Chiang Rai Police Raid Karaoke Bars Using Girls Aged 13-14 as Hostesses

Police raided two karaoke bars in Mae Suai District in Chiang Rai and uncovered illegal drugs and rescued underage girls age 13-14 being used as hostesses to entice male customers. Both karaoke bars were unlicensed and operating illegal.

Chiang Rai Governor, Mr. Charin Thongsuk, ordered the administrative officers,Chiang Rai Provincial Police, and Mae Suai Police Station officers to raid and search in Mae Suai District after receiving a tip-off that there were illegal karaoke bars operating at night.

From the investigation, it was found that each shop used girls to attract customers to use their services, charging them 2-3 times more than normal prices for food, drinks, and other services.

During the first raid, authorities inspected a single-story karaoke bar. The building featured karaoke booths, a main room, and two VIP rooms. Six female staff members were present, four of whom were under 18, with the youngest being 13. One woman identified herself as the owner. The second karaoke bar was also a single-story building. It included a shared area and five VIP rooms. There were 12 female staff members, eight of whom were under 18, with the youngest being 14. During the raid, one woman claimed to own the establishment. In both locations, authorities found burnt foil and methamphetamine pills in the staff quarters.

Locals expressed shock over these findings, and have called on police for stricter measures to prevent such crimes.

Police initially charged them with operating a place of business without permission, selling alcoholic beverages beyond the time specified by law, inciting children to behave inappropriately, and employing child labour. They then coordinated with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the young girls receive proper care and support.

This raid highlights the darker side of entertainment businesses where illegal activities can flourish unchecked. Officials plan to inspect more venues to crack down on any similar violations.

Trafficking minors in Chiang Rai is a serious issue driven by poverty and exploitation. Vulnerable children are targeted by traffickers promising better opportunities or financial help. Many end up forced into harsh labour or the sex trade.

Organized crime networks often control these operations, making it harder for authorities to intervene. Local and international NGO’s the Center for Girls in Chiang Rai are working to rescue victims and provide support, but challenges remain.

Raising awareness and addressing root causes like poverty are key to fighting this crisis.

