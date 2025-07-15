India Mourns the Death of Actress Saroja Devi After She Passes Aways at Age 87

BENGALURU — The film community in India is mourning the death of B. Saroja Devi, who passed away aged 87 at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, after battling age-related health problems.

Saroja Devi, known as “Abhinaya Saraswathi” in Kannada cinema and “Kannadathu Paingili” in Tamil films, enjoyed a career that spanned over seventy years and included more than 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Her influence touched every corner of Indian cinema, and her death marks the close of an extraordinary chapter in its history. Tributes have been shared from fans, colleagues and leaders across India.

Saroja Devi’s Journey from Modest Origins to National Fame

Born on 7 January 1938 in Bengaluru, B. Saroja Devi entered the film world at just 17, making her debut in the 1955 Kannada feature Mahakavi Kalidasa. Her performance won her a National Award, an impressive start that set the tone for an expansive and influential career. She soon became a leading figure in South Indian cinema and found success in Bollywood as well.

Her breakthrough in Tamil films came with the 1958 hit Nadodi Mannan, starring alongside M.G. Ramachandran. This role established her as a leading lady in Tamil cinema. She became well known for her on-screen partnerships, working with MGR in 26 films and with Sivaji Ganesan in 22 titles.

Notable works include Paalum Pazhamum (1961), En Thambi (1968), and Once More (1997). Saroja Devi stood out for her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from intense dramas to social stories, which brought her broad acclaim.

In Bollywood, she made an impression with her debut in Paigham (1959), sharing the screen with Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Although her role was supporting, she captured the audience’s attention and went on to appear with stars like Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Sunil Dutt in films such as Sasural (1961), Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1963) and Beti Bete (1964).

This success across languages and regions made her one of the very few actresses of her generation to achieve fame throughout India.

Among her most memorable roles is her portrayal of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the courageous queen who fought colonial rule, in the 1961 Kannada classic Kittur Chennamma. Her commanding performance and authentic delivery made the role unforgettable, and many children identified her directly with the historic queen.

Her record as the lead actress in 161 consecutive films between 1955 and 1984 set a benchmark that remains unmatched. Even after marrying engineer Sri Harsha in 1967—a time when most actresses retired—she continued to act in leading roles, showing her dedication and defying the norms of the time.

Awards and Recognition: Celebrating a Lasting Impact

Saroja Devi received some of the country’s highest honours for her work in film. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992, recognising her influence on Indian culture and the arts.

She also received the Kalaimamani Award from Tamil Nadu and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University, confirming her place as a true cultural icon.

Her contributions went beyond acting. As chair of the Karnataka Film Development Corporation and a jury member for the National Film Awards, Saroja Devi shaped the future of Indian cinema. Her last screen appearance was a cameo in the 2019 Kannada film Natasaarvabhowma, a fitting end to an extraordinary career.

News of Saroja Devi’s death has brought a wave of heartfelt messages from all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness on X, noting her lasting impact on Indian cinema and sending his sympathies to her family and fans.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared that her passing is a major loss for Indian films, reflecting on how she entertained and inspired audiences for decades.

Rajinikanth, who acted with her in Once More, paid his respects on X, saying she had won the hearts of millions. Khushbu Sundar, who saw Saroja Devi as a mentor, described her as the greatest actress in South Indian cinema and a truly lovable person.

Actor Suriya Sivakumar spoke about the affection she showed him and his family, while Shiva Rajkumar remembered her as someone he had known his whole life.

Fans across social media are sharing memorable scenes, songs and tributes. Industry veteran Sreedhar Pillai celebrated her legacy, and actress Madhoo Shah wrote about her mother’s admiration for Saroja Devi.

Warmth Off Screen: Friendships and Influence

Saroja Devi’s kindness made her popular both on and off set. In a past interview, she recalled advice from J. Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who encouraged her to maintain her high profile and avoid minor roles. This guidance matched Saroja Devi’s values, as she chose her later roles with care.

Even in her eighties, Saroja Devi adapted to modern times, joining Instagram at age 83 in 2021. She shared stories from her career and thanked fans for their support, keeping her connection to audiences strong.

B. Saroja Devi’s death has left a space in Indian cinema that cannot easily be filled. Her work connected people across languages and regions, and she became an inspiration for many actors and film lovers. From her earliest role in Mahakavi Kalidasa to her stirring performance as Kittur Chennamma, she showed the depth and strength of Indian women on screen.

As India remembers this remarkable actress, her films stand as a lasting tribute. Whether in Tamil classics, Kannada epics or Hindi movies, her work will continue to be celebrated by generations to come.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Indira and Gautam. Details about the funeral in Bengaluru will be announced soon.

