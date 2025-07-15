News

Naked American Man 28, Pulled from Drainage Pipe in Bangkok

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Naked American Man 28, Pulled from Drainage Pipe in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A 28-year-old American man identified only as Jack was rescued Monday morning after he got stuck under a drainage pipe at a condo in Bangkok’s Jom Thong district. He was found naked, wedged between concrete slabs used to support the building’s embankment along a canal.

Police from Bang Khun Thien station arrived at the scene on Kalpapruek Road around 8 a.m. after getting a call from the condo staff. Rescue workers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department brought tools to cut through the concrete and reach him.

Jack lay underneath the condo building, with his legs sticking out of the pipe and visible from the canal. Even though he needed help, he kept telling rescuers in English that he didn’t want help and could get out by himself.

Naked American Man 28, Pulled from Drainage Pipe in Bangkok

As workers cut and drilled the concrete, Jack tried to crawl further into the space, shouting nonsense.

The rescue became tense as teams crawled into the narrow gap and used a cloth to secure his torso before pulling him out. A second team in the canal pushed his legs from the other end.

According to Khaosod, during the rescue, Jack grew more upset and bit the watch strap of a female rescuer, then chewed on it. After he was pulled out, Jack kept talking nonsense and spat at rescue workers. Crews had to put a medical mask on him and strap him to a backboard for safety.

Naked American Man 28, Pulled from Drainage Pipe in Bangkok
news – 1

Doctors checked him and found only minor scrapes, but said he showed signs of paranoia and fear that matched drug use. He stayed confused and upset during the entire event.

A foreign resident at the condo helped translate for Jack, who said he lived there with a Thai girlfriend but couldn’t say why he had gotten into the drainage area.

Jack was taken to Somdet Chao Phraya Hospital for care and a mental health check. Police have contacted his family and the U.S. Embassy for help. Condo staff are also checking if he lived at the property.

Related Bangkok News:

Student on Zebra Crossing Struck By Transit Bus in Bangkok

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Body of Chinese Man Found Dumped in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim Forest Body of Chinese Man Found Dumped in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim Forest
Next Article Two More Senior Monks Defrocked as Sex Scandal Widens Two More Senior Monks Defrocked as Sex Scandal Widens

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China Shifts Trade Focus to U.S
China Shifts Trade Focus to U.S. Amid Falling Russia Ties
China
Saroja Devi, India
India Mourns the Death of Actress Saroja Devi After She Passes Aways at Age 87
India
Trump Gives 50 Day Ultimatum to Putin
Trump Gives 50 Day Ultimatum to Putin, 100% Tariffs or Peace Deal
World News
Two More Senior Monks Defrocked as Sex Scandal Widens
Two More Senior Monks Defrocked as Sex Scandal Widens
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App