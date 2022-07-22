Bangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night

(CTN News) – It rained over 100mm in Khlong Toei and Bang Na districts of Bangkok last night, with similar heavy downpours forecast until Sunday, said Somkuan Tonjan, director of the Meteorological Department’s weather forecasting center.

Rainfall measured at the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre in Khlong Toei district yesterday was 132.5mm, the highest since July 30th, 1955, when 108mm fell.

At the Khlong Toei port, rainfall measured 130.3mm, breaking the previous record set on July 5th, 1996. Bang Na recorded 126mm, beating its previous record of July 13th, 2014.

Yesterday, 165mm of rainfall was recorded in Min Buri district.

As of this afternoon, some low-lying areas, such as On Nut 71 and 39, were still under water, causing traffic to proceed cautiously.

Police from Wattana district were deployed to direct traffic. A number of drain covers were also removed by city workers to facilitate the flow of water from the road surfaces.

Boat service in the Saen Saeb canal was suspended today due to the rising water level in the canal, preventing the boats from passing under the bridge at Wat Sriboonruang.

However, the boat operator said he will regularly review the situation to determine whether or when the service can be resumed.

Flooding has forced Ramkhamhaeng University to suspend classes today at its Ramkhamhaeng and Bang Na campuses.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok’s governor, and officials from the Department of Drainage and Sewerage inspected the flooding and checked on the water pumping stations. In addition, he took a motorcycle to follow up on the situation.

