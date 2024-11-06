Tourist Flock to Chiang Rai to Experience Cool Weather

Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai is seeing an influx of tourists drawn by its chilly weather and stunning views. As temperatures drop, many seize the chance to experience the cool, refreshing air that contrasts with the usual tropical climate.

The tops of mountains and hills will have cool to cold weather. The weather in Phu Chi Fa is starting to cool, with the temperature at 12 degrees Celsius. Tourists are delighted with the view of the mountains, the sea of fog, and the cold wind blowing on the top of Phu Chi Fa.

The Meteorological Department reports that another moderate to strong high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will blanket northern Thailand over the next few days. The temperatures will drop slightly in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

The Meteorological Department Weather for Thailand November 7-10 is as follows:

Northern region

Cool-weather in the morning with some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region

Minimum temperature 19-22 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 30-32 degrees Celsius

Cold weather on mountaintops: Minimum temperature 8-14 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Northeastern region

It’s cool in the morning with a slight drop in temperature, and there is some light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region.

Minimum temperature 20-23 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 28-32 degrees Celsius

Cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 13-15 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-25 km/hr.

Central Region

Cool-weather in the morning with thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom provinces.

Minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 30-32 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region

Cool weather in the morning. Thunderstorms are in 30 percent of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.

Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-33 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters high farther from shore. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern Region

There are thunderstorms in 70 per

The Gulf of Thailand people must still be careful and prepare for heavy rain, accumulated rain, and stronger waves, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff.

Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius

Eastern winds 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.