Chiang Rai Police Seize 447Kg of Crystal Meth in Sting Operation

Police officers from the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB )have arrested four men and seized over 400kg of crystal methamphetamine and two vehicles after a sting operation in Chiang Rai.

The arrest of the suspects occurred after the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Bureau received information that a drug trafficking gang would use a pickup truck to transport from Chiang Rai Province to southern Thailand.

Police spotted the pickup truck in the Mae Sai district and followed it to a warehouse in Tambon Mae Yao. Four men moved the load from one truck to another. After the loading was complete, the officers revealed themselves and ordered an inspection of the pickup truck.

Upon inspecting the pickup truck, officers discovered 25 fruit baskets loaded with 447kg of crystal methamphetamine. The four men were immediately arrested, and the drugs and vehicles were seized as evidence.

The suspects were later transported to the main police station for questioning and legal processing. Under interrogation, the suspects revealed they had previously transported drugs hidden in fruit containers 3 times before and transported the drugs to central Thailand.

