Female English Teacher Arrested Over Sex With 16-Year-old Student

MUMBAI – Police have arrested a 40-year-old female English teacher at a well-known Mumbai school, accusing her of sexually abusing a 16-year-old male student several times over the past year.

The teacher, who is married and has children, faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The school has not released a statement about the incident as of this report.

Investigators said the woman worked as an English teacher and taught the boy during his time in Class XI. She admitted to developing feelings for him during meetings to organise a dance group for the annual school event in December 2023. Police reports say she started making sexual advances towards him in January 2024.

When the student began distancing himself, the teacher turned to a female friend outside the school for support, according to police. This friend, who is also facing charges, reached out to the student and suggested that relationships between older women and teenage boys are now common.

Police said the friend encouraged the minor, telling him he and the teacher belonged together. The student then agreed to meet the teacher.

English Teacher’s Seduction

The English teacher later collected the boy in her car and drove him to an isolated location. Police stated she forced him to undress and sexually assaulted him. After the incident, when the student became anxious, she gave him medication for his anxiety.

Investigators have impounded the vehicle as part of their inquiry.

Another officer reported that after the first incident, the teacher would give the student alcohol and take him to luxury hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport, where she pressured him into sexual acts.

The case came to light after the boy’s family noticed changes in his behaviour and asked him what was wrong. When he shared what had happened, his family chose to keep the situation quiet, hoping it would end after he graduated from school.

However, after he finished his Class 12 exams and left school, the teacher contacted him again.

According to police, the English teacher used a member of her household staff to reach out to the student. When this happened, the boy’s family decided to go to the authorities and file a complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections 4, 6, and 17 of the POCSO Act, in addition to charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Teacher Arrested in Gurugram

In a similar case last month, police arrested a 40-year-old married private school teacher in Gurugram, Haryana, for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing a 17-year-old male student.

Reports say she used drugs to enhance sexual activity and recorded videos of the assault. Police recovered these videos, and the case sparked strong reactions on social media, with many demanding strict punishment.

Such cases, where women face accusations of molestation or sexual abuse in India, are uncommon but draw significant legal and public attention, particularly when minors are involved. The POCSO Act is commonly used in these investigations, as most cases involve children.

Reports like these also highlight the unusual gender dynamics, since cases with female perpetrators remain rare compared to those involving men.

