Cold Weather and Morning Fog Blankets Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Cold weather and thick fog have covered the Chiang Mai city and nearby districts from early morning until late morning, with temperatures dropping to around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius. On Doi Inthanon, frost, or “meikhap,” has formed for the ninth day in a row.

On the morning of December 2, 2025, the inner city and nearby areas such as Sansai, Mae Rim, Sankampang, and Doi Saket were hit with cold weather. The temperature fell to about 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, and dense fog spread across many areas from before sunrise.

People going about their daily routines were excited by the rare scene, since winters in recent years have not often brought fog like this.

The thick fog made driving more risky, so many drivers slowed down and turned on their headlights for safety, as visibility was quite poor. The fog started to thin out and clear only later in the morning.

At Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, the cold air stayed strong as well. The lowest temperature on the summit was 5 degrees Celsius. At Kew Mae Pan, the minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius.

The intense cold pushed the temperature at grass level below freezing, down to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions were just right for ice crystals to form, creating frost or “meikhap” on grass tips and plants, turning the mountaintop area white.

This frost has now appeared for nine consecutive days. Locals and tourists were very happy to see it, and many stopped to take photos to keep as memories.

The Northern Meteorological Center reported that temperatures in the North have risen slightly by about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, with morning fog in many places, but the weather is still cool to cold. People are advised to take care of their health during this period of changing weather.

They should also be careful about fire hazards, since the air is dry and fires can start easily.

For Chiang Mai province, the forecast calls for cold weather with morning fog and a slight rise in temperature of about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city area is around 15 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is about 30 degrees Celsius.

On the mountaintops, the weather is cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees Celsius and thick fog in some spots. Drivers in these areas need to be extra careful when traveling.

Chiang Rai Weather Report: December 3–5, 2025

Chiang Rai is entering its cool, dry season in early December. Expect mostly sunny and clear skies with low humidity (around 77%) and minimal chance of rain (less than 1–3 days for the month, with totals under 30 mm). Daytime highs will hover in the mid-to-upper 20s°C, while nights and early mornings dip to 10°C. Drivers are warned about early morning fog. Breezy conditions (average 5 km/h winds) are common, especially in rural or elevated areas.

For mountain temperatures, expect a noticeable drop of 4–8°C compared to the city due to altitude and cooler air masses. Mornings can feel “chilly” (around 8–12°C), making layers essential for hikes or viewpoints. Data is based on seasonal averages and early-December forecasts, as specific 2025 predictions align closely with historical norms.

Date Conditions City High/Low (°C) Mountain High/Low (°C) Precipitation Chance Notes Dec 3 Sunny/clear 27–15 23–11 0% Ideal for outdoor activities; light breeze. Dec 4 Sunny/clear 26–14 22–10 <5% (possible drizzle) Comfortable hiking weather; cooler evenings. Dec 5 Sunny/clear 27–15 23–11 <5% (possible patchy rain) Sunny starts; pack a light jacket for the mountains.

Tourist Tips: Sunscreen and hats for daytime sun (6–9 hours of sunshine daily). For mountains, add wind-resistant layers—temperatures could feel 2–3°C cooler with wind chill. If traveling to higher spots like Mae Hong Son (a similar region), lows may approach 10°C or below at night.

Related News: