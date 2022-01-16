An Eruption Near Tonga Triggers a ‘Tsunami Warning’ for the West Coast

Tsunami Warning: The Pacific island nation of Tonga was battered by waves several feet high after an underwater volcano erupted just before sundown Friday. From Australia to Canada, including the West Coast of the United States, tsunami advisories were issued.

Tonga Geological Services reported that plumes from the explosion reached more than 12 miles above sea level. Satellites could easily see the cloud caused by the ash and steam at its widest point, which was about 150 miles across. Shockwaves from the eruption could be felt as far away as Mount Hood in Oregon.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

105,000 people live in Tonga, where the extent of injuries and damage is still largely unknown. The Associated Press reports that communications were disrupted for hours.

Radio New Zealand reported that parts of the Royal Palace grounds were flooded after waves swept through Nuku’alofa – just 40 miles from the eruption site.

An individual named Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau uploaded a video to Twitter on Saturday showing feet-high waves flooding homes along a road.

Tonga‘s Geological Service reported that the volcano’s activity continued into Saturday morning with a 10- to 15-minute long, less powerful eruption.

A large explosion and lightning were seen by geologists during the eruption

According to Taaniela Kula of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, geologists observed massive explosions and lightning during the eruption.

The geologist noted that seeing actual geological events during the volcano’s peak hours was a geologist’s dream.

Tonga’s government warned that ash from the eruption could contaminate drinking water. Water reservoirs should be covered and roofs should be inspected for ash before rainwater systems are connected.

Several nations across the Pacific issued tsunami warnings and advisories as a result of Friday’s eruption, from Fiji and Samoa to even Australia and British Columbia in Canada.

In Australia, a marine threat advisory warned of “dangerous rips, waves, and strong ocean currents” on Saturday evening. In New Zealand, officials warned of “unpredictable surges” on the country’s north and east coasts.

A major tsunami surge is forecast in the Amami and Tokara Islands, two archipelagos to the south of the country’s four largest islands.

On the southeastern coasts of the country, the waves are expected to reach one meter (3 feet) in height.

Tsunami waves reach as far west as Hawaii

Among the U.S. states affected by the eruption was Hawaii, where waves over a foot high were reported on Kauai and nearly three feet on Hanalei. “We are relieved that there is no damage reported and only minor flooding,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Several miles of tidal waves reached the western shore of the continental U.S. on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for all of Alaska’s southern coast, warning of strong currents and waves – but not a full-blown tsunami warning.

A NWS update at 1 p.m. ET showed that Port San Luis, Calif., saw a surge of about 4 feet over normal. King Cove, Alaska, and Crescent City, Calif., where the waves approached 3 feet, were also hit by high waves.

Over 100 people were evacuated from boats, docks, and shorelines of the Berkeley Marina in anticipation of a small yet potentially disruptive surge, according to news site Berkleyside. All beaches between San Diego and San Francisco were cleared.

Elizabeth Smith, the city’s communications manager, says a tidal surge flooded Santa Cruz’s beaches and harbor, causing minor damage.

Residents were advised to stay away from the beach and marina following a tweet from the NWS office in San Diego.

