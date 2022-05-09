Jill Biden Visits Ukraine, Russia Bombs a Ukrainian School, Killing 60 People

During her surprise visit to Ukraine, U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her counterpart from Ukraine, Olena Zelenskyy, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

In the wake of Jill Biden’s visit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, among others, have visited the country in the last few months.

In addition to her visit, reports have also emerged that dozens are feared dead after a school in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has been shelled by Russian forces. As a result of the fighting in Luhansk, the Russian military has been concentrating its effort in one of the two regions which make up the Donbas region.

As of right now, the last women, children, and elderly people have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, the last hope for Ukrainian citizens in the besieged Mariupol port city, according to the deputy prime minister of Ukraine.