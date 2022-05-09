Possible E. Coli Contamination of 120,872 Pounds of Ground Beef Recall

Meats across the country are affected by this ground beef recall. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

You may end up having to cut that ground beef dinner from your meal plan, as there’s a chance you might be forced to throw away that last package of ground beef you purchased.

Within a short period of time, after Skippy peanut butter was recalled, the Food and Safety Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Beef Recall for ground beef. You should check your freezer and refrigerator as soon as possible.

Related Article: More than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled due to Possible E. coli

Here are the reasons that these products have been recalled.

As mentioned, Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey, was the company that issued the Beef Recall . According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), imports are routinely tested and the ground beef from Lakeside is suspected of being contaminated with an extremely rare strain of E. coli.

Despite the fact that there have been no reports of adverse events or adverse cases as of yet, the FSIS has decided to implement the Beef Recall to ensure the safety of consumers. E. coli can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, dehydration, abdominal cramping and even kidney failure if left untreated.

So, how can I determine whether a product has been beef recalled?

There has been a Beef Recall on 120,872 ground beef products, including ground beef and beef burgers. In order to conduct the Beef Recall , the items in question need to have been manufactured between February 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022 and have the number “EST 46841” should be located inside the USDA mark of inspection. In addition to SE Grocers, Weis, Thomas Farms, and Tajima, these products were sold under a variety of labels.

Due to the fact that this ground beef has been shipped to retailers across the country, consumers on all sides of the country should check to see if any of the foods they purchased between February and April were produced by this company. A complete list of product codes has been released by the FSIS for consumers to use to check against ground beef products at home.

The next step is for you to decide.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that consumers who purchased any of the above-mentioned items return them to the place where they were purchased or throw them away. It is not recommended that these items be consumed under any circumstances. In the event that you feel you may be suffering from E. Coli, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention.

Please contact Lakeside Refrigerated at 800-493-9042 or email [email protected] if you have questions regarding the Beef Recall.

Are you not affected by the Beef Recall but still concerned about food safety? If so, here are a few indications of a bad batch of ground beef.