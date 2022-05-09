Ukraine’s Top Canine Deminer Patron Receives Award From Zelenskyy

(CTN News) – In honor of his dedication, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky honors Patron, the country’s most famous dog.

Despite the fact that he is a Jack Russell Terrier mix, Patron has become a national figure for his work with bomb disposal teams in the northern city of Chernihiv since the Russian invasion. He is credited with uncovering some 150 munitions as one of a team working for the State Emergency Service. CNN Reported

Zelensky presented Patron and his owner, Myhailo Iliev, with a state award “For Dedicated Service” during a meeting with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. As part of the Chernihiv demining project, the Chernihiv team has used Canadian technology.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to search his pockets for treats, but without much success.

The patron did not seem particularly impressed by the attention his work has been receiving at previous media appearances.

Related CTN News: