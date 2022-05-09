27.3 C
Bangkok
type here...
News

Ukraine’s Top Canine Deminer Patron Receives Award From Zelenskyy

By Arsi Mughal
0
47
Ukraine's Top Canine Deminer Patron Receives Award From Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Top Canine Deminer Patron Receives Award From Zelenskyy

Must read

(CTN News) – In honor of his dedication, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky honors Patron, the country’s most famous dog.

Despite the fact that he is a Jack Russell Terrier mix, Patron has become a national figure for his work with bomb disposal teams in the northern city of Chernihiv since the Russian invasion. He is credited with uncovering some 150 munitions as one of a team working for the State Emergency Service. CNN Reported

Zelensky presented Patron and his owner, Myhailo Iliev, with a state award “For Dedicated Service” during a meeting with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. As part of the Chernihiv demining project, the Chernihiv team has used Canadian technology.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to search his pockets for treats, but without much success.

The patron did not seem particularly impressed by the attention his work has been receiving at previous media appearances.

Related CTN News:

Shanghai Finds No New Strains That Are More Infectious Than Omicron
Rescue Efforts Continue After Havana Hotel Explosion: Death Toll At 30
23 Injured, Including 10 Shot In The Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Previous articleRescue Efforts Continue After Havana Hotel Explosion: Death Toll At 30
Next articleTikTok Could Be More Dangerous Than You Think

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks